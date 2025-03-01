Cork Person of the Year is actor Shane Casey

1 March 2025, Saturday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Young Offenders Actor Shane Casey (who plays Billy Murphy) named as Cork Person of the Year

Actor, playwright, and community leader Shane Casey has been named Cork Person of the Year for 2024. The announcement was made at Friday’s Cork Person of the Year Annual Gala Lunch, held at the Cork International Hotel.

Casey’s remarkable journey from a painter/decorator to a leading figure in the Irish entertainment scene has captivated audiences and garnered widespread acclaim across many years. His breakthrough role as Billy Murphy in “The Young Offenders” film and subsequent TV series propelled him to fame across both Ireland and the UK, showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility.

Beyond the screen, Casey has also made significant contributions to the arts and community. His play “Wet Paint” received critical acclaim and toured nationally, showcasing his ability to create engaging and thought-provoking material. He has also been actively involved with Cork’s Graffiti Theatre Company for over a decade, leading resilience and well-being workshops for secondary school students.

Casey’s dedication to philanthropy is also noteworthy, particularly his support for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. His multifaceted personality, combined with his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact, has made him a beloved figure in Cork and beyond.

In line with the Cork Person of the Year Awards’ aim of recognising individuals who have made outstanding contributions to all facets of Cork life, this year’s event also featured a number of other awards.

Kellie Harrington, who won the women’s lightweight boxing gold medal at both the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics, was named an Honorary Corkperson. In recognition of her significant sporting achievements, she was presented with a Republic of Cork passport and an inscribed piece of Cork Crystal by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle, and the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll.

Skibbereen’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, who also won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2020 and 2024 in the lightweight double sculls, were inducted into the Cork Person of the Year Hall of Fame.

A new “In Memoriam” section was introduced this year designed to honour those who have left an indelible impression on the people of Cork. Represented by their daughters Suzy and Crona, the lives and achievements of much-loved broadcasting couple Gay Byrne and Kathleen Watkins were celebrated. And thirty years since his passing, legendary blues guitarist and Cork hero Rory Gallagher was also remembered. Rory was represented by his nephew Eoin Gallagher.

Skibbereen Rowing Club received the Supreme Cork award. Represented by Nuala Lupton, Club President, and Richard Hosford, the club was recognised for its significant contribution to sporting life in Cork by fostering the talents of champions on the national, world and Olympic stage, all on a voluntary basis.

The gala lunch also saw recently retired TD Simon Coveney and European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, Michael McGrath, represented by his brother Séamus McGrath TD, receive presentations to acknowledge their involvement with the awards scheme over the years as they leave the national stage.

“The Cork Person of the Year Awards continues to serve as the premier awards event in the county, celebrating the achievements of exceptional individuals and community groups who have had a lasting impact on our home and its people. Shane Casey embodies everything we love about Cork, and his selection as Cork Person of the Year is testament to his talent, dedication, and unwavering commitment to his craft and his community,” said Awards Organiser Manus O’Callaghan.

“Everyone involved with the Cork Person of the Year Awards extends a huge congratulations to each of today’s worthy award winners. We also wish to give a special mention to each of our Cork Persons of the Month who continue to have an immeasurably positive impact on Leeside. Lastly, I’d like to thank our sponsors for their incredible support, without which these awards would not be possible, along with everyone who attended here today to make this Gala Lunch so special,” he concluded.

For more information about the Cork Person of the Year Awards see https://www.corkpersonoftheyear.ie