Lisavaird Co-Op Invites Public to Share Photos and Stories for Centenary Celebrations

1 March 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

As Lisavaird Co-Op approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025, the organisation is calling on the community to help commemorate this milestone by sharing photographs and stories that capture its rich history. As part of the centenary celebrations and to honour the people who have contributed to the success of the Co-Op over the past century, a special photo timeline display is being created. The Co-Op is looking to gather as many photos and stories as possible to ensure that all events and individuals are remembered.

Denis McSweeney, who is leading this initiative, is committed to making this collection a true representation of the Co-Op’s legacy. Understanding the sentimental value of these photographs, Denis has assured that all contributions will be copied immediately and returned.

Community members who have any images, documents or personal anecdotes related to Lisavaird Co-Op are encouraged to contact Denis to contribute to this historic project. For those who wish to share their photos or stories, please contact: Denis McSweeney on 087 2615636 or by email to denismc@lisavairdco-op.ie.

Lisavaird Co-Op appreciates the support of the community in helping to preserve its history and looks forward to celebrating this incredible milestone together in 2025.