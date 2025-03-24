NEW BOOK: Architecture and design in Cork city 1900 to 1990 by Tom Spalding

24 March 2025
By Valerie Ryan
Author: MTU Lecturer Dr Tom Spalding
Publisher: Cork University Press
Pages: 388 Hardcover
Whilst the military history of Cork city has been exhaustively studied, the physical development has largely been ignored. Designed for Life: Architecture and Design in Cork City, 1900–90 is the first detailed study of twentieth century design dedicated to an Irish provincial city and sets the standard for examining this fascinating period. Whilst focusing on buildings, the book also includes examples of interior design, graphic design and corporate identity.
