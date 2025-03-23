23 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

What is an Irish passport card?

The Irish passport card is a travel document that Irish citizens can use for certain travel instead of the standard passport book. It is similar in size to a credit card and it has a SealCrypt strip. You can only get a passport card if you hold a valid Irish passport book. Adults and children can get passport cards.

Where can I use it?

You can use the passport card when traveling in the European Union, the European Economic Area (which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) and Switzerland. If you are an Irish Citizen travelling from Ireland, you do not need a passport to enter the United Kingdom under Common Travel Area rights, but airlines and sea carriers may want you to prove your identity when checking in. You should check with your airline or sea carrier to see what types of identification they accept.

For travel to other non-EEA countries, you must use your standard Irish passport book.

How much does it cost?

An adult passport card costs €35. You will save money if you get your passport book and passport card at the same time as part of a bundle.

How to apply?

You can only apply for a passport card online. The personal details you provide when applying for a passport card must be exactly the same as those on your passport book.

How long is it valid?

The passport card is valid for 5 years or until your passport book expires, whichever period is shorter.

If you are going to use your passport card when travelling, you must use the passport card number when checking in online.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie