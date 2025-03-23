The paperless insurance industry

23 March 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Opinion: Insurance companies like electronic communication because it saves on printing and postage costs, but it also locks the “no claims statement” behind a user and pass, making it less accessible for a customer who wants to move to another company

In the olden days, of 2015 or so, my annual car insurance renewal reminder would arrive by post, but these days it arrives in an online email. It contains a euro total, and a “click here to renew button”, but before renewing this years policy with AvivaDirect Ireland it says I should be sure I have read the small print

I wonder how many people are renewing their policies and may not take the time to try and login, and are merely ticking a box saying they did.

If you want someone to read the terms and conditions, you can never prove they actually read them, but the words should at least have been presented to them on screen, or have been one click away without any barriers.

Might the current situation suit an insurance company? Yes, because it also keeps the “No claims bonus statement” behind a user/pass. If you want to move to another insurance company you need a reference number from that, so making it difficult to access reduces the chances of moving.