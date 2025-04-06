6 April 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Historic Buildings in Macroom and Castletownbere Receive Conservation Funding

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll has welcomed Heritage Council grants totalling €450,000 for conservation works on two historic buildings. Cork County Council successfully applied for funding for St Peter’s Church, Castletownbere and Macroom Castle Gate Lodge through the Historic Towns Initiative 2025.

St Peter’s Church is set to receive €250,000 to refurbish and preserve the building, transforming it into a dedicated community centre. The former Church of Ireland facility dates back to 1841 and was acquired by the Castletownbere Development Association in 2018.

Macroom Castle Gate Lodge has been awarded €200,000 towards sensitive restoration and conservation works to weatherproof the structure for the future. Located in the heart of Macroom’s main square, the Gate Lodge is of significant culture and historical importance to the local community and is a symbol of the town.

Mayor Carroll said, “These two buildings are of great architectural and historical interest and the works being undertaken are a wonderful example of heritage-led regeneration delivering for and enhancing our County towns. I would like to acknowledge the significant community investment and effort in both towns, in particular Castletownbere Development Association, whose vision to acquire St Peter’s Church to develop a community centre will soon come to fruition. A flagship heritage attraction could be created in Macroom Castle Gate Lodge, and I look forward to Cork County Council and Macroom Castle Demesne working together to achieve this in the years to come.”

The Historic Towns Initiative is a joint undertaking by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Heritage Council which aims to promote the heritage-led regeneration of Ireland’s historic towns.