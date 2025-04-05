Italian Film Festival Opens In Cork City

5 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

There is a sizable Italian community in Cork City, there is even an Italian honorary consulate in Cork , so things Italian are celebrated leeside.

This year, the selection of the best Italian films from the N.I.C.E. Italian Film Festival Ireland is coming to four Irish cities: Cork, Dublin, Galway and Limerick, and is aiming to gain even more acclaim.

Ten films have been selected, for a total of 22 screenings, which aim to satisfy all the tastes of our audience: from new fans of Italian culture to those who already crowd the numerous events of the Institute’s “Lunedì al Cinema”.

Together we will range across different genres and atmospheres: from documentaries to historical films, from romantic comedies to family dramas interpreted and directed by some of Italy’s most beloved actors and directors, from Tony Servillo to Paolo Sorrentino, from the all female cast of “Diamanti” to the very young protagonists of “Gloria!” and “Romantiche”.

Here are the dates:

Cork takes place 4-6 April 2025, with 6 screenings at The Arc Cinema Cork. Tickets can be purchased at https://cork.arccinema.ie/

The N.I.C.E. Italian Film Festival Ireland is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Ireland and the Italian Cultural Institute, in collaboration with UCC, University of Galway, Galway Film Society, Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD) and with the support of partners Light House Cinema Dublin, The Arc Cinema Cork, The EYE Cinema Galway, DIFF Dublin International Film Festival and CIFF Cork International Film Festival.