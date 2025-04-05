€72m in National Roads Funding for Cork County for 2025

5 April 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

National Roads in Cork County will benefit from total funding of €72,261,348 million for maintenance and repair work this year, Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea recently said.

Deputy O’Shea said: “I am delighted to see that this funding has been allocated to Cork County Council for essential national road repair works across Cork. The continued safety for all road users is a key priority for Fine Gael in government and key to that is the protection and regeneration of our existing national road network. The following roads below will benefit in County Cork during 2025:

M20 Cork – Limerick motorway – €4,500,000

N20 Buttevant National School Pedestrian Crossing RSIS (Type B) – €15,000

N20 Buttevant North Pedestrian Crossing – €15,000

N20 Charleville Main Street RSIS (DMURS option) – €100,000

N20 Ballybeg Bends (Option 2) RSIS – €18,000

N20 Charleville Main Street (Interim improvements Option 3) RSIS – €60,000

N22 Ballyvourney Pedestrian Crossing – €9,000

N20 Charleville Relief Route (Minor Works) – €430,000

N72 Kilcanway to Ballygriffin – €100,000

N73 Annakisha South Improvement Scheme – €4,700,000

N73 Clogher Cross – Waterdyke Realignment Scheme – €400,000

N72 Meenskeha – €2,500,000

Ballyvourney – Macroom (bypasses Macroom) €4,445,000

N72/73 Mallow Relief Road €700,000

The 2025 funding allocations are made in line with the National Development Plan 2021-2030 (NDP), which balances investment in transport against other priorities of Government over the lifetime of the Plan.

TII will allocate the funding in support of the following outcomes, in line with the NDP:

Protection and renewal of the existing national road network

Progressing major new road projects that are in or near construction

Progressing major new road projects that are in the development pipeline.

“The allocation for protection and renewal of the existing national road network will fund a range of activities including road safety improvements, pavement renewal, maintenance of bridges and structures, and measures to ensure the network can withstand the increased number of severe weather events,” Deputy O’Shea added.

Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer, said “As Minister with responsibility for Rural Transport, I appreciate the important role played by the National Road Network in ensuring that all parts of Ireland are connected to each other. A safe and efficient National Road Network supports rural residents, allowing them to connect to work, education and healthcare. In addition, it also facilitates the many bus services that now serve rural Ireland. The funding announced today will serve to safeguard and improve this vital national asset for all our citizens”.