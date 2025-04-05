5 April 2025

By Elaine Murphy

Soccer

Cork City FC has unveiled the third shirt for the 2025 season, which has been designed in-house by Rebel Army Clothing.

The new black shirt features orange brand logos with the Zeus logo across the front in white. The shirt also features a soft pattern inspired by the silhouette of Church of Christ The King, an iconic sight of the Turner’s Cross area.

The shirt will be worn by the Senior Men’s Team for some games including the highly anticipated Cork Super Cup, when they take on Scottish giants Celtic FC at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 8th.

The shirt goes on sale today (FRI) and will be available in the Cork City FC shop in Douglas as well as the club’s website www.corkcityfc.ie/

This is the third jersey designed and produced by Rebel Army Clothing, the clothing brand established by the club last year. The home and away jerseys were launched last November and have been well received by fans.

Marketing Executive at Cork City FC, Aaron Howey, said: “We are now able to produce our own kits and jerseys in-house which gives us full control over the design. With the third shirt we wanted something to reflect Turner’s Cross and the Church of Christ The King is a well-known landmark which thousands of fans pass every time they come to the Cross for a game. This shirt is very sleek and we hope it’s enjoyed by young and old alike. I can’t wait to see it in the stands as well as on the pitch.”