Cork Accountants Shortlisted for the ‘Irish Accountancy Awards 2025’

6 April 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

South Cork Business News

Fitzgerald & Partners, a prominent firm of chartered accountants based in Kinsale, is proudly celebrating 25 years in business — a major milestone marking decades of service, innovation, and impact in Ireland’s SME sector. Adding to the celebrations, the firm has been shortlisted for the CSR Initiative of the Year at the prestigious Irish Accountancy Awards 2025, recognising its outstanding commitment to community and responsible business. Fitzgerald & Partners was founded in 1999 with a clear mission: to provide top-tier financial and strategic advice tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises — the backbone of the Irish economy. Today, the firm continues to lead the way in digital transformation, advisory excellence, and community engagement and at the core of the local business community in Kinsale.

At the helm is chartered accountant Cormac Fitzgerald FCPA FCA, Managing Partner, who brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the firm. Cormac is the current President of the Kinsale & District Lions Club and served as President of CPA Ireland in 2014. He has represented Ireland on the global stage, attending the World Congress of Accountants, and has co-authored the insightful publication “Smart Tips for SMEs” alongside leading economist Jim Power, offering a deep dive into the opportunities and challenges facing the Irish SME landscape.

“This milestone is a proud moment for our team, our clients, and the wider community we serve,” said Cormac Fitzgerald. “We’ve spent 25 years supporting local enterprise, and we’re just getting started. To be recognised for our CSR work is especially meaningful — helping others has always been a core part of who we are.” The firm’s CSR initiatives include pro bono business mentoring, sustainability advocacy, and active support for community causes through charitable partnerships and volunteer leadership — underlining its belief in doing well by doing good. As Fitzgerald & Partners looks ahead to the next chapter, its focus remains firmly on empowering Irish SMEs through expert guidance, digital innovation, payroll outsourcing, advisory and a genuine passion for local enterprise.

About Fitzgerald & Partners

Fitzgerald & Partners is an award-winning firm of chartered accountants based in Kinsale, Co. Cork, serving small and medium-sized enterprises across Ireland. With a focus on strategic advisory, tax, audit, accountancy and digital solutions, the firm has built a trusted reputation over 25 years. Known for its community spirit and thought leadership, it continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Ireland’s SME sector.