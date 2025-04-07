105,000 people visited Charles Fort, Kinsale last year

7 April 2025

The Office of Public Works announces 2024 Visitor Data for Heritage Sites

Dublin Castle the Number 1 ticketed heritage site in Ireland;

Regional growth at Dungarvan Castle, Donegal Castle, Corlea Trackway, Loughcrew, JFK Arboretum and the Blasket Visitor Centre

Ireland’s Castles, Parklands, National Monuments and Gardens continue to draw domestic and international visitors

The Office of Public Works (OPW) today 26 March announced that 13.8m visitors visited its heritage sites in 2024.

The OPW is responsible for caring, maintaining and operating 780 heritage sites. The OPW conserves and protects the nation’s built heritage whilst providing public access, interpretation and encouraging the public to visit and engage with the Ireland’s heritage.

Through its expert guiding service, the OPW ensures that Ireland’s history is brought to life for visitors through carefully curated and engaging visitor experiences.

Dublin Castle received the highest volume of ticketed visitors, with the increase attributed to greater visitor interest in the State Apartments and exhibitions. A larger number of visitors also attended education, outreach and events programmes in 2024.

Dublin Castle was followed by Kilkenny Castle, the Rock of Cashel, Kilmainham Gaol and Dun Aonghasa. These iconic sites continue to play a pivotal role for both domestic and international tourism.

The 2024 data highlights continued visitor engagement with Ireland’s historic castles, monuments and green recreational spaces across the country. The data shows the top heritage locations in each of two categories: Paid Visitor attractions and Free Access Sites.

In the South East, The John F Kennedy Arboretum saw a 22% increase in visitors, attributed in part to the diverse and engaging array of visitor events and activities on site. An increase of 21% at the stunning Kilmacurragh Gardens, Co Wicklow is demonstrative of the public’s continued interest in seeking out a connection with nature and Ireland’s unique flora.

On the west coast, the Blasket Island Visitor Centre/ Ionad an Bhlascaoid, recipient of the CIE Visitor Experience Award in 2024, continued its upward trend of increasing visitor numbers with a 26% increase on the previous year.

In the North-West, Donegal Castle saw a 15% uplift in visitor volumes, attributed in part to the central role the castle played in local 550th anniversary events schedule in the local community.

In the Midlands, Corlea Trackway Co Longford saw a significant uplift of 35% in visitors in 2024, with more families taking the opportunity to visit this ancient heritage site as part of their holiday to nearby Center Parcs. Corlea will benefit from €262k of Just Transition Funding this year, for the development of a feasibility project of the site’s interactions with the wider destination including developments along the canals and the neighbouring peatlands.

In Leinster, the Battle of the Boyne at Oldbridge Estate saw a 10% increase in visitors, supported by the reopening of the Obelisk Bridge last summer and the introduction of three new outdoor events. This site will benefit from Shared Island funding with an integrated design team to be appointed this year.

Commenting on the publication of 2024 Visitor Data, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Kevin “Boxer” Moran said:

“From medieval castles to ancient monuments- the continued investment by the State in our rich and unique heritage portfolio is essential for the safeguarding and preservation of our built heritage”.

“We are fortunate to have such incredible landmarks across the country. We work hard to conserve and protect them, and present them to public. I am pleased to see that a diverse range of regional sites like Dungarvan Castle, the Blasket Islands and Battle of the Boyne are welcoming more visitors across their thresholds.

“We look forward to opening the magnificent Barryscourt Castle in Co Cork next month, and the re-opening of Emo Court Co Laois and Ormond Castle Co Tipperary will also bolster visitor volumes in their respective areas.”

“Our heritage sites are an important part of our national identity and shared history and offer a unique insight into the lives and stories of our ancestors. Whether you are interested in ancient monuments, historic houses, gardens, or museums, there is something for everyone to explore and appreciate”.

A diverse and engaging events schedule will run across the heritage sites in 2025; from children’s workshops in Custom House, Dublin to an informative biodiversity walk in Parkes Castle Co Leitrim. Irish Sign language tours will take place at a number of sites throughout the season and there will be a host of events celebrating various aspects of our cultural heritage throughout the season. The OPW have complied an itinerary planner for visitors which is available at Itineraries | Heritage Ireland

For more information on the heritage sites and information on planning your visit, please visit heritageireland.ie

**The top 10 ticketed sites are set out below:

Top 10 Ticketed OPW Heritage Sites 2023 2024 Dublin Castle 534,014 727,189 Kilkenny Castle & Parklands 452,383 429,546 Rock of Cashel 357,273 365,505 Kilmainham Gaol 258,154 243,078 Dún Aonghasa 144,153 146,089 Ross Castle 116,587 143,016 *Brú na Boinne (incl Newgrange & Knowth) 114,934 133,991 Clonmacnoise 122,718 118,337 Trim Castle 113,591 113,372 Charles Fort 96,253 104,723

***Barryscourt Castle Co Cork, Emo Court, Co Laois, Ormond Castle, Co Tipperary and Magazine Fort, Phoenix Park will open at dates between April and August 2025. Visit www.heritageireland.ie for more information and details of site specific information.