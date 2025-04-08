County Council’s Vacancy and Dereliction staff available to meet with public in Library outreach programme

8 April 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting owners of vacant, under-utilised and derelict properties in County Cork to attend information sessions about the supports available to them.

A series of Vacancy and Dereliction Drop-in Days will be held at libraries in Bantry, Kanturk, Charleville, Bandon, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Passage West, Macroom, Fermoy, Youghal, Mallow and Midleton throughout the month of April.

Staff from Cork County Council’s Town Regeneration Office (TRO) will be available to provide property owners with information about how to avail of grants and other supports to assist in bringing their properties back into use, and to answer any queries property owners may have.

The Town Regeneration Office and Vacant Homes Office of Cork County Council, work collaboratively across County Cork to identify vacant properties, engage with owners and implement the Derelict Sites Act where necessary.

Cork County Council has surveyed 2,823 properties to confirm if they are vacant through its Residential Vacancy Survey. Currently, 123 properties are listed on the Cork County Derelict Sites Register. In addition, over 1,100 Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications have been approved by the Council across County Cork since the scheme launch in 2022.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said, “These drop-in days will be an excellent opportunity for owners of properties that are in need of improvement to learn about supports available to them, and to start plotting a route out of vacancy and dereliction. I encourage owners of such properties in these towns to take the opportunity to go along and get advice about bringing their properties back into use.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell, noted, “Cork County Council is focused on tackling the issues of vacancy and dereliction in our towns, and is committed to finding innovative and proactive ways to meet the housing needs of the people of Cork County. This initiative will allow owners of vacant and derelict properties to access the information they need to reactivate properties and, by doing so, to support the regeneration of our towns and villages.”

The full schedule of Drop-In Days for April is as follows: