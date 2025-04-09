Why should Cork be your top destination in Ireland in 2025?

9 April 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Ireland has long been a popular place for visitors to explore and discover. This is set to continue in 2025, with millions more people sampling what this part of the world has to offer. Cork is undoubtedly one of the premier places to visit around Ireland, and many would argue that it’s actually the country’s top destination overall.

What makes this such an attractive destination for 2025?

Top-class accommodation

A great place to start is the number of stunning places Cork has for visitors to stay. The offerings encompass everything from budget hotels to more luxurious ones, meaning that the city has something to suit all tastes. Popular hotels in the city include The River Lee, The Kingsley and Hotel Isaacs Cork.

Many of the hotels here are found close to the city centre, which makes exploring what Cork has to offer simple. The range of accommodation is also perfect for sitting down with live casino online games at the end of the night or enjoying breakfast in bed during a late morning.

Plenty of events

Although there are lots of amazing places to visit in Ireland in 2025, the sheer number of interesting events in Cork helps it stand out. There really is something for everyone to enjoy in the city when it comes to festivals, and they’re spread across the whole year.

If you are a fan of choirs, for example, the Cork International Choral Festival in late April/early May is a must. This is one of Europe’s premier choral festivals and brings together a wide-ranging programme of performances to enjoy. There is also the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in late October, the Cork Midsummer Festival in June, and the food-themed Cork on a Fork Fest in August.

These examples illustrate just how many interesting festivals Cork has to offer and why it’s such a must-visit Irish destination.

Vibrant food scene

It’s fair to say that Cork is known as a mecca for foodies and a place with a lively dining scene. This makes it a great place to visit in Ireland as it boasts some of the best restaurants in the County.

After you spend some time eating around the city, it becomes clear that it really does have something for everyone. Goldie, for example, is known to serve the freshest seafood, while The Glass Curtain offers a distinctive take on modern Irish cuisine. Restaurants like these showcase Cork’s vibrant culinary scene and the variety of great food on offer.

To really get into the food scene here, a visit to the English Market is recommended. This is a stunning place to wander around and sample cheese and seafood.

Bustling nightlife scene

When it comes to ways to stay busy in Cork, the city’s active nightlife scene comes into its own. This makes it one of Ireland’s top destinations and somewhere to really let your hair down. The city’s many bars are known for their warm welcome, range of drinks and raucous atmosphere. The Guinness, of course, is pretty good in all of them!

Costigan’s Pub sums this up and delivers a great pint of the black stuff with superb live music. Céilí by the Lee is another city centre favourite in Cork that offers a memorable night out. The Oval Bar is another popular Cork pub and has a wide selection of beers to try.

Perfect base to explore Ireland

Although there are plenty of things in Cork itself that make it a go-to destination, this is not all it has to offer. The city’s location makes it a perfect starting point to explore some of the top landmarks in the rest of Ireland.

Blarney Castle, for example, is found just 10 minutes outside of the city and is a fantastic place to visit that’s full of history. It’s also home to the world-famous Blarney Stone to kiss! Another great place to explore is Cobh, which is a lovely seaside town not far from Cork. For those who can head further afield, colourful towns such as Kinsale can be found in the west of County Cork.

Cork: Ireland’s top destination in 2025

For anyone who is planning to visit Ireland in 2025, Cork is the ultimate destination. This Irish hotspot has lots going for it and plenty to offer visitors.