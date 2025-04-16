Aer Lingus begin new route from Cork Airport (Ireland) to Bilbao (Spain)

16 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

World famous architecture, idyllic seaside towns, renowned cuisine and Spain’s premier wine region are all now within a two-hour direct flight from Cork as Aer Lingus’ new service to Bilbao took off today for the first time. The new service departed Cork Airport at 12:30 with a full complement of passengers. It is the first scheduled connection with the north of Spain and Basque Country, and will provide access to the city of Bilbao, San Sebastián, La Rioja region, the Navarra Pyrenees region and Pamplona.

Stretching to over 20,000 square kilometres, the Basque region is famous for its amazing scenery, picturesque coastline and gastronomy. Bilbao city, once known being an industrial powerhouse of northern Spain, has transformed over recent decades to become a cultural hub, with the centrepiece being the famous Guggenheim Museum. A little over an hour away is the city of San Sebastián, a beautiful seaside resort known for its expansive sandy beaches like La Concha, quaint old town architecture and its own Basque-style take on tapas, known as “pintxos”. Bilbao is also a popular gateway for pilgrims walking the Camino de Santiago, with two of the more popular Camino routes – Camino del Norte and Camino Frances – both meandering through the wider region.

Situated to the south of Bilbao is the La Rioja region, one of Spain’s best-known winegrowing regions, home to over 500 wineries, while the historic city of Pamplona, is just under two hours’ drive from Bilbao Airport.

The new service to Bilbao is one of two new Aer Lingus routes taking off from Cork Airport for the busy Summer 2025 season, with direct flights to Bordeaux also commencing on 15th May. Both the Bilbao and Bordeaux routes are also expected to provide a welcome boost for inbound tourism. Tourism Ireland market research shows that France and Spain are the fourth and fifth largest source markets for inbound tourism, with prospective visitors in both markets showing an interest in travelling to Ireland to experience built heritage, take in the idyllic views and landscapes and to enjoy local food and drink.

Speaking at the inaugural Aer Lingus Cork – Bilbao service, Head of Aviation Business Development & Communications at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said: “Bilbao is our first connection with northern Spain and the Basque region, and it’s fantastic to see a full flight departing on this inaugural Aer Lingus service today. There is so much to see and do in the wider Basque region, from the culture and arts scene in Bilbao, the stunning coastal city of San Sebastian, sampling some local “pintxos” or venturing into the heart of the vineyards of the La Rioja region.”

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, added: “Aer Lingus’ new direct service from Cork to Bilbao offers our customers in Cork and the wider Munster region even more choice for summer travel, while also creating a brand-new link for tourists from northern Spain to explore Cork. The Basque region is a firm favourite among Irish holidaymakers, known for its unique experiences that cater to all ages and interests. Today’s full flight is a clear reflection of the strong interest in this vibrant new route, and we look forward to welcoming even more customers on board in the months ahead.”