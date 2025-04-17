Your Employment Rights during Severe Weather

17 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

What happens if my workplace closes due to a severe weather event?

Your employment contract or statement of terms might include a set procedure for what happens if a severe weather event disrupts your work.

If it doesn’t, the following applies if your workplace closes due to severe weather

Your employer may lay you off if they cannot provide you with work temporarily. If you are laid off, you may qualify for Jobseeker’s Benefit or Jobseeker’s Allowance depending on your situation. If you are getting Working Family Payment, it may be affected if your working hours are reduced.

While laid off, you are still an employee of the company, and your contract of employment is still valid. You do not build up annual leave during lay-off, but you can use any annual leave you earned before being laid off.

What happens if you can’t make it to work due to severe weather?

Your employer does not have to pay you if you miss work because of extreme weather. You may be able to take annual leave, but this needs to be agreed with your employer.

Some employers offer flexible arrangements, like working from home or making up the lost hours. These options are at your employer’s discretion.

The Workplace Relations Commission has information about absence from work during extreme weather events.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie