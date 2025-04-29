Public Consultation Opens on the Route Corridor Options for the West Cork Greenway

29 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting members of the public to have their say on the route options for the Bandon Sections of the proposed West Cork Greenway.

The project, which is funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), aims to provide a Greenway between the towns of Crossbarry and Clonakilty via Bandon with potential links to Timoleague, Inchydoney and Enniskeane.

Several route corridor options for the proposed greenway have been developed following the completion of Phase 1, ‘Concept and Feasibility’ that included a successful public consultation last year.

This second public consultation is being held online through the project website and is now open for submissions. Three in-person consultation events will be held to encourage stakeholders, members of the public and interested parties to view the route options, meet the project team and give their feedback.

The events will take place over the month of May; the first at Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon on Wednesday the 7th of May, the second at O’Donovan’s Hotel in Clonakilty on Wednesday the 14th of May and the third event at Ballinascarthy Community Hall on Wednesday the 21st of May. All events are open from 2.00pm to 8.00pm.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll said, “The West Cork Greenway project has the potential to be a key development for the region. I encourage everyone to take part in this public consultation. This is our chance to advance a new green route that will be sustainable, accessible, safe and attractive for locals and visitors to the area. View the maps, meet with the project team at the in-person events and have your say through the online feedback forms. Every voice matters.”

This project is currently at Phase 2 Options Selection stage, which involves examining potential route corridor options to determine a preferred option. During this stage all reasonable/feasible options are examined and interrogated to identify a preferred route corridor option. The progression of the project to Phase 3 and beyond is subject to TII approval and funding availability, as well as securing the necessary statutory consents including planning.

The public consultation is now open online at www.wcgbandon.ie and will be available for six weeks, until Sunday the 2nd of June 2025.