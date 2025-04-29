WEST CORK: Ballydehob Arts Museum Celebrates the Work of Naomi Brandel and Marc Brandel

29 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

Ballydehob Arts Museum Celebrates the Work of Naomi Brandel and Marc Brandel

The Ballydehob Arts Museum/BAM is proud to present its 2025 summer exhibition,

honouring the lives and work of two of Ballydehob’s most influential former residents:

Naomi Brandel and Marc Brandel.

Opening on Thursday, May 1st to coincide with the Ballydehob Jazz Festival, the exhibition

explores the creative legacy of this remarkable couple who were among the first artists to

settle in Ballydehob in the early 1960s.

Marc Brandel (born Marcus Beresford, 1919–1994) was a British-born novelist and

screenwriter whose career spanned New York, Los Angeles and West Cork. He wrote

acclaimed novels such as Rain Before Seven and The Time of the Fire, as well as screenplays

for Escape from Colditz and Fantasy Island.

In 1962, the couple moved to Ballydehob, where Marc continued writing and Naomi began

her own artistic journey in painting and ceramics. With encouragement from local artists and

potters, her ceramic sculptures gained recognition, including awards from the RDS in the late

1970s. She went on to train as an art therapist, blending nature observation into her later

works. While living in Ballydehob, Marc wrote the children’s novel The Mine of Lost Days,

set in West Cork.

Now living in England, Naomi will return to Ballydehob for the opening.

“I am honoured that the Ballydehob Arts Museum has chosen to mark both my work and

Marc’s this summer in the village that inspired much of our work at the time that we lived

here. Being among the very first artists to settle in Ballydehob in the early 1960s, we saw the

creative community develop and thrive. I never imagined that my journey would come full

circle in such a beautiful way,” she said.

The exhibition will continue over the Summer months.