Tablets or iPads are trendy, but are they really a good idea for schools?

30 April 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Ken O Flynn TD has raised serious concerns with the Minister for Education regarding the growing trend of secondary schools requiring parents to purchase iPads or specific digital devices for their children’s education.

In a parliamentary question submitted last week, Deputy O Flynn has asked the Minister to clarify the Department’s position on schools mandating the use of costly digital devices—particularly in light of the roll-out of the free schoolbooks scheme at primary & secondary level.

The query highlights the undue financial pressure such policies are placing on families, with many reporting that they have no option but to purchase specific devices through school-linked suppliers.

“This is not an open or fair system,” said Deputy o Flynn.

“Just like with school uniforms, where parents are restricted to a single supplier, we are now seeing schools directing parents to buy expensive devices from limited sources, often without exploring more affordable or inclusive alternatives. Families are already under pressure.”

“This approach is creating a digital divide, and it is contributing to a deepening of the urban/rural divide due to the Eircode lottery that continues to beset the roll-out of the national broadband plan.”

“At the very least, you can’t lose Wi-Fi connectivity to a textbook.”

Deputy O Flynn has also called on the Minister to conduct a review of digital learning policies in secondary schools and to consider the introduction of subsidies or funding supports for families where devices are being used instead of traditional textbooks.

“There needs to be clear guidance and oversight from the Department to ensure that no child is excluded due to cost. Access to education must be equitable,” Deputy O Flynn added.