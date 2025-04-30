Swimming in reservoirs is dangerous

30 April 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Given the recent spell of warm weather ahead of the May bank holiday weekend and as we expect to experience improving weather over the coming months, ESB would like to remind the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

Martin Stronge, Senior Manager, Hydro Operations said: “It is important that people take note of the safety warnings which are visible on signs posted around ESB reservoirs. These areas are unsafe for swimming due to deep, fast-flowing waters, fluctuating water levels, and uneven terrain, which present significant hazards to the public.”

“To ensure your safety and the safety of others, always choose safer swimming locations such as swimming pools or beaches with designated lifeguards.”

These waters include the ESB reservoirs at: