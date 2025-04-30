Strong Turnout at Dairygold AGM

30 April 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Over 200 Dairygold Members attended the Society’s Annual General Meeting yesterday (Tuesday, 29th April 2025) in the Clayton Silver Springs Hotel in Cork city.

The meeting provided a detailed report on the Society’s strong 2024 performance and its planned initiatives for 2025. It also facilitated an engaging and constructive discussion between Members and Dairygold management on a range of topics.

Dairygold recorded a strong 2024 financial performance, with operating profit increasing €13.2 million to €37.1 million, on a €1.4 billion turnover, further strengthening the Society’s Balance Sheet. Operational highlights for the year included the continued growth and integration of the high margin Vita Actives business, the conclusion of important capital investment projects, the completion of a Milk Census, with Agreed Census Actions and the evolution of the successful Grassroots Programme.

Speaking at the AGM, Dairygold Chairperson Pat Clancy said

“I’m delighted to see such a strong attendance at the AGM and to hear from Members on a range of topics. Member input is crucial to the ongoing success of the Business and the positive engagement highlights the importance of strong Member attendance at such events.”

“It’s important that our Members understand and support the significant programme of initiatives planned for 2025, to drive business performance. Chief among these initiatives is a Business Optimisation Programme, targeting €14 million in annual cost savings from 2027 onwards, 50% of which will be delivered in 2025.”

“2025 is shaping up to be a good year with favourable weather now driving increased milk production across our catchment area, currently up in excess of 10% on the same period in 2024, we expect a very strong peak milk period in Dairygold over the coming weeks. This will require total commitment from our milk supply chain and milk processing teams to deliver maximum return for our Milk Suppliers.”

