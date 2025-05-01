BOOK: Looks at life and works of Cork Stone Sculptor Seamus Murphy

1 May 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Seamus Murphy (1907 – 1975) was a sculptor. Now his 1950 book has been republished

In this beloved 1950 memoir, Seamus Murphy tells the story of his seven-year stone carving apprenticeship in Ireland.’The men who have gone before us have left us a heritage to be proud of; and we feel our own contribution has been for the good.’ —Seamus Murphy, from the preface to Stone Mad.

In ‘Stone Mad’ Seamus Murphy tells the story of his seven years spent as an apprentice to the stone carving trade, the growing knowledge of the challenges and joys of stone – and of the men who worked it. His artistic feeling for the quality responded to his workmates’ reverence for ‘the well-made thing’. The result is a book of surpassing beauty, full of warmth, humour and profound perception.

‘This year we are celebrating the 10th year of One City One Book, which showcases the brilliant literary life of city and Cork writers” said Patricia Looney, Senior Executive Librarian, Cork City Libraries. “One City One Book creates a unique sense of place and celebrates the city and its people. It builds community throughout the city by encouraging everyone to read the same book.”

About One City One Book

With support from the Creative Ireland Programme, books by Billy O’Callaghan, Yiyun Li, Catherine Kirwan, Tadhg Coakley, Danielle McLaughlin, Cónal Creedon and Madeleine D’Arcy have previously featured, proving hugely popular with readers in the city and beyond. Last year saw the first poetry collection being awarded the prize with Theo Dorgan’s Once was a Boy (Dedalus Press). Every year since 2017 the One City One book title has been the most borrowed book in Cork City Libraries.