HOW TO: Renew your Irish Full Driving Licence

10 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

In Ireland it’s called a Driving licence, although many increasingly people use the American wording (and spelling) of Driver’s license

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has responsibility for driver licensing. The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) manages licence applications and renewals.

You can renew your driver licence online. You must have a Public Services Card and a MyGovID verified account. You can renew your licence in person at an NDLS centre. You must book an appointment to attend an NDLS centre.

You can apply to renew your driving licence if it is expiring within 3 months or it expired less than 10 years ago.

How can I renew my driving licence?

There are 2 ways that you can renew your driving licence.

Online at NDLS.ie , or In person by booking an appointment at an NDLS centre .

If you decide to renew your driving licence online, you will need:

A Public Services Card* (PSC) and verified MyGovID

Proof of your address dated within the last 6 months if your address is different to the one you provided when you got your Public Services Card

Proof that you are normally resident in Ireland if you are not an EU or EEA citizen

A medical report form dated within one month if required

Application fee of €65 (unless you are 70 or over)

*If your PSC photo is over 10 years old, you must renew it on MyWelfare first using a verified MyGovID. Then apply online at ndls.ie to renew your driving licence.

If you cannot renew your licence online, you must apply to an NDLS centre in person. You must book an appointment to attend an NDLS centre.

You do not have to provide photographs with your application, your photo and signature will be digitally recorded.

You no longer need to complete an application form.

You must bring the following documentation with you when renewing your driving licence:

Your current or most recent driving licence. If your licence has been lost, stolen or damaged you must also bring a valid photo ID with you.

Proof of your PPS number

Application fee of €65 (unless you are 70 or over)

Proof that you are normally resident in Ireland if you are not an EU or EEA citizen

Proof of address , dated within the last 6 months is required if your current address is not recorded on your lost, stolen or damaged permit and it differs from the one you provided when you got your Public Services Card

A Driving Licence Medical Report Form, dated within one month if required

A Driving Licence Eyesight Report Form, if required

Do I need to complete a Medical report form?

You will need a Driving Licence Medical Report Form if you are applying for driving licence categories C, C1, D, D1, CE, C1E, DE or D1E (buses and trucks), unless you previously provided a medical report which is still applicable.

You will need a Driving Licence Medical Report Form if you are applying for driving licence categories AM, A1, A2, A, B, BE or W (motorcycles, cars and work vehicles) if you have a specific disability or condition).

If you have certain medical conditions, you’ll need to get a Driving Licence Medical Report Form.

If you are 75 or over, you will need a certification of fitness to drive from your doctor to apply for a 3-year or a 1-year licence.

You can download the medical report form from the NDLS website (it must be printed back to back on one page). You can also get a copy of the form from your local NDLS centre or Citizens Information Centre

Where a medical report form is needed, a registered medical practitioner should complete your medical examination and complete the form. You must sign the declaration on the medical report form in the presence of the registered medical practitioner. It must be submitted within 1 month of the medical examination.

Do I need an eyesight report form?

Generally, your medical practitioner will report any eyesight issues in the Driving Licence Medical Report Form.

However, you will need a Driving Licence Eyesight Report Form if you no longer need glasses or contact lenses to drive (for example, if you’ve had laser eye surgery).

You can download the eyesight report form from the NDLS website (pages 1 and 2 should be printed back to back on one page). It is also available from NDLS centres or Citizens Information Centre. It must be submitted within 1 month of completion.

What happens if my licence has expired for more than 10 years?

If your licence expired more than 10 years ago, you must complete a Driver Theory Test and then apply for a learner driver permit.

How long is a driving licence valid?

Period of Driving Licence Licence Categories 10 years Group 1 – Motorcycles, Cars and Tractors 5 years Group 2 – Buses, Trucks and Articulated Vehicles

The duration of a licence issued depends on your age and medical fitness.

Age Licence Term Under 65 years Maximum* 10 year licence – Cars and Motorcycles or Maximum* 5 year licence – Trucks and Buses 65 – 71 years A licence which will expire on the eve of your 75th birthday at the latest. However please note that any group 2 categories (trucks and buses) will be for a maximum of five years which could expire before the driver turns 75. 72 – 74 years 3 year licence 75 or over 3 year licence or 1 year licence (subject to certification of fitness to drive by your doctor)

What is the cost of renewing a driving licence?

You can see the renewal rates below:

Driving licence Cost 10-year driving licence €65 5-year bus or truck driving licence €65 3-year driving licence €35 One-year driving licence (medical grounds) Free Category added €35

If you are aged 70 or over, when your driving licence is due to expire you will receive a renewal reminder in the post. There is no fee to renew your driving licence.

Any required eyesight tests or medical examinations are not free of charge.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie