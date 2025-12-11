Social Impact for University College Cork at Ireland’s Conference Ambassador Awards 

11 December 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The 54th European University Continuing Education Network (EUCEN) Conference 2024 at University College Cork took the Social Impact Spotlight Award at Fáilte Ireland’s Conference Ambassador Recognition Awards.

Led by conference ambassador Dr Lyndsey El Amoud, the conference was themed “University Lifelong Learning: Leading Positive Change in Challenging Times” and positioned universities as agents of transformation. It sparked global dialogue through a Declaration on Equity in Education, signed by 115 universities and aligned with Ireland’s National Access Plan (2022–2028). Judges praised the event for prioritising inclusion and social justice and for introducing a socially responsible conferencing model that influenced policy, partnerships and public awareness.

Dr El Amoud was one of 17 Cork-based ambassadors to receive recognition at the awards.

In total Fáilte Ireland honoured the outstanding contributions of 109 sector leaders at the biennial Conference Ambassador Recognition Awards held at The Royal Dublin Society on Thursday 27th November. These leading academics and industry experts, known as conference ambassadors, were celebrated for hosting international conferences in Ireland between 2023 and 2024, and collectively generating an estimated €117 million for the Irish economy. The role of conference ambassadors underpins the Government’s Business Events 2030 strategy by attracting high-value international conferences that deliver economic impact and long-term legacy for Ireland.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of Conference Ambassador of the Year award to Professor Cathal Gurrin of Dublin City University. Since 2011, Professor Gurrin has secured multiple international conferences worth an estimated €6.4 million, including the 45th European Conference on Information Retrieval (ECIR) in 2023, which alone contributed more approximately €470,000 to the local economy. With more events in the pipeline, his efforts continue to position Ireland as a leading global conference destination.

The second spotlight award for sustainability went to the 35th International Geographical Congress 2024, organised by Dr. Niamh Moore-Cherry (UCD) and Professor Frances Fahy (University of Galway) took place at Dublin City University.

Since its inception in 2009, Ireland’s Conference Ambassador Programme has motivated and supported nearly 3,500 sector leaders in their journey to bid to host conferences worth over €2.9 billion. These events, often held outside the busy summer period, deliver significant economic, social, and environmental benefits, with each international delegate’s value estimated at more than two and a half times that of the average leisure tourist.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke TD said: “I congratulate all of the ambassadors recognised at the Conference Ambassadors Recognition Awards. Their success in attracting international conferences is helping to deliver the Business Events 2030 strategy, which I launched earlier this year. This strategy sets out our ambition to position Ireland as a sustainable, world-class destination for business travel, driving economic growth and supporting regional development. The work of these ambassadors demonstrates how collaboration and leadership can turn that vision into reality, strengthening Ireland’s reputation on the global stage.”

Chief Executive of Fáilte Ireland Caroline Bocquel added: “Our conference ambassadors are true champions for Ireland on the global stage. Their dedication and expertise have not only delivered an estimated €117 million to our economy over a two-year period, but they have also showcased Ireland as a world-class destination for knowledge exchange and innovation. These conferences create lasting legacies—strengthening our industries, fostering collaboration, and driving regional growth. At Fáilte Ireland, we are proud to support this network and encourage more leaders to join us in bringing future business events to Ireland.”

Seamus Heaney Head of Visit Cork commented: “The Conference Ambassador Awards are not just a celebration of achievement, but a testament to the exceptional dedication and hard work of our conference ambassadors. In total, Cork conferences with an approximate value of €5.7m were acknowledged and these have all played a huge part in enhancing the global reputation of Cork and Ireland as a premier destination for business events. The efforts of these individuals shape the future of Cork’s economy, contribute to the development of cutting-edge research and foster international collaborations that extend far beyond the conferences themselves.”

The Cork ambassadors recognised at the Conference Ambassador Awards: