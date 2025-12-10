Civic award for Hurling’s Patrick ‘Hoggie’ Horgan

10 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council has this evening honoured the extraordinary contribution of hurling legend Patrick “Hoggie” Horgan to the sporting life of his native city, to his club, county and country.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, hosted a civic reception for the record-breaking forward at Cork’s City Hall this evening, to celebrate his sporting career, and to thank him for his contribution not just to the game of hurling, but to the sporting and cultural life of the city.

The Lord Mayor said he wanted to, on behalf of the city, salute a true sporting legend whose name will forever be synonymous with the game of hurling, and with excellence.

“Throughout history, some individuals have achieved such fame and influence that they’re instantly recognised by a single name,” the Lord Mayor said.

“Think Bono, Beyoncé, Madonna, Pele, Ronaldo, or Picasso.

“Closer to home we have Sonia, Roy, ROG, Rob and Derval.

“And here tonight, we have Hoggie.

“The names don’t just identify a person – they evoke an entire world of talent, achievement, and impact.

“Today, we honour you, Patrick, and we thank you for so many wonderful memories, for your skill, your commitment to the game, and to the jersey,

“We thank you for all the drama, the excitement, the ecstasy – for so many magical moments in the rich and storied history of Cork hurling.”

Mr Horgan was joined at the civic reception by his wife, Ashley, their son Jack, several family members, friends, clubmates and supporters.

After 18 seasons playing senior hurling for the Rebels, Mr Horgan retired from inter-county hurling in September as one of hurling’s greatest ever forwards, leaving behind a legacy defined by professionalism, passion, and record-breaking achievement.

Since making his senior debut for Cork in 2008, the Glen Rovers star has embodied commitment and class.

Renowned for his accuracy and composure under pressure, Mr Horgan became the heartbeat of Cork’s attack for nearly two decades, a true talisman.

His love for the game was evident in every performance, inspiring teammates and supporters alike.

His scoring feats are unparalleled.

He bows out of the inter-county game as the all-time top scorer in both the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship and National League, amassing an astonishing 32 goals and 683 points in championship action, and 26 goals and 674 points in league play.

Along the way, he claimed two senior county titles, four Munster titles, a National League crown, and four All-Star awards, cementing his status as one of the sport’s most decorated players – a true hurling great.

“While some players measure their success in terms of medals and trophies, Patrick himself measured success in terms of his performance,” the Lord Mayor said.

“He has earned respect across the country for his skill and dedication, for his pursuit of excellence, for his total commitment to his team.

“His influence on Cork hurling, and on the game in general, cannot be overstated.

“His professionalism, his commitment, his leadership, and his unwavering dedication to excellence, have set the standard for future generations.

“As he transitions to coaching with Cork’s U20 management team, he will continue to shape the game he loves.

“We wish you well in your retirement from inter-county hurling but we look forward with excitemen