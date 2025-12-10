15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
10th December, 2025

SHARE Christmas Lunch Party celebration

10 December 2025
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) is a Cork-based charity, founded in 1970, that provides housing, support, and social activities for vulnerable older people in the city, with its main fundraising event being the iconic Christmas Crib collection on St. Patrick Street, involving students from many local schools. The organization offers secure housing, a daycare centre, dementia outreach, and fosters intergenerational connections, all supported by community fundraising and volunteers.

What SHARE does
Housing: Provides supported independent living in secure units for the elderly.
Day Care: Operates the Brother Jerome Day Care Centre for social and medical support.
Dementia Support: Runs a dementia outreach program with vetted volunteers visiting those with dementia.
Social Engagement: Organizes weekly visits and activities between students and older people.

Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Lunch Party celebration are Rebecca Allen and Fallon O’Brien from Regina Mundi College members of the student executive committee 2025/26 with Jerry O’Flaherty , Share resident, originally from Kerry. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign visit www.sharecork.org or use #SHAREShowYouCare.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Lunch Party celebration are Grace Gould and Katie Morehead from Scoil Mhuire members of the student executive committee 2025/26 with Frank Nagle Share resident, originally from Dublin. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign visit www.sharecork.org or use #SHAREShowYouCare.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

