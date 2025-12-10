SHARE Christmas Lunch Party celebration

10 December 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) is a Cork-based charity, founded in 1970, that provides housing, support, and social activities for vulnerable older people in the city, with its main fundraising event being the iconic Christmas Crib collection on St. Patrick Street, involving students from many local schools. The organization offers secure housing, a daycare centre, dementia outreach, and fosters intergenerational connections, all supported by community fundraising and volunteers.

What SHARE does

Housing: Provides supported independent living in secure units for the elderly.

Day Care: Operates the Brother Jerome Day Care Centre for social and medical support.

Dementia Support: Runs a dementia outreach program with vetted volunteers visiting those with dementia.

Social Engagement: Organizes weekly visits and activities between students and older people.