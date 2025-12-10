Cork’s Stryker wins Best Talent Strategy in Medtech Award – Irish Medtech

10 December 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Medtech, the Ibec group that represents the Medtech sector, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland recently announced the winners of the Irish Medtech Awards 2025, which are held as part of Medtech Rising, 4 December, in The Galmont, Galway.

It was a fantastic night for Cork-based Medtech as they enjoyed wins in the Best Talent Strategy in Medtech Award category with Stryker, in the Digital Health Innovation of the Year Award category with CergenX, founded in University College Cork and in the Best Process-Product Innovation in Medtech Award category with Alcon Ireland.

The full list of winners:

Medtech Company of the Year Award: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc Emerging Medtech Company of the Year Award: Palliare

Palliare Digital Health Innovation of the Year Award: CergenX

CergenX Best Process-Product Innovation in Medtech Award: Alcon Ireland

Alcon Ireland Collaboration in Medtech Award: Institute for Clinical Trials University of Galway

Institute for Clinical Trials University of Galway Medtech Partner/Supplier of the Year Award: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc Best Talent Strategy in Medtech Award: Stryker

Stryker Sustainable Medtech Company of the Year Award: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland

Dr Eoghan Ó Faoláin, Irish Medtech Director, said, “Congratulations to all the winners at the Irish Medtech Awards 2025. As a leader in Medtech employment in Europe, the Best Talent Strategy in Medtech Award is a particularly competitive category. This year’s winner is Stryker. At Stryker, its people are its greatest strength and the foundation of its success. Stryker’s mission is to make healthcare better. Its commitment to developing talent at every level has a tangible impact. Stryker’s talent strategy is not just about delivering measurable results but about investing in the future of employees. By investing in people, Stryker are investing in its continued success.”

John Nugent Department Manager, Medical Technologies and Healthcare Services, IDA Ireland, said: “Alcon Ireland, winner of the Best Process-Product Innovation in Medtech Award, exemplifies organisations that drive cutting-edge innovations from Ireland. Alcon is a global leader in eyecare, with a heritage spanning over 75 years with its products touching the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries. Alcon Ireland has been successfully operating in Cork in partnership with IDA Ireland since 1991 and employs more than 600 highly skilled associates across 25 different nationalities.”

Ireland is regarded as a leading global health tech hub and the Digital Health Innovation of the Year Award reflects an increasingly important segment. This year’s winner CergenX is at the forefront of neonatal neurotechnology, leveraging AI to improve outcomes for newborns worldwide thanks to its flagship device, Wave which enables the early detection of brain injury. This scalable cloud platform supports multi-signal processing and the development of new diagnostic tools paving the way for expansion into wider digital health applications.

