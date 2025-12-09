Munster Rugby Stars open M&S at Douglas Village’s expanded fashion, home and beauty department just in time for Christmas

9 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

M&S Douglas Village has launched its significantly expanded fashion, home, and beauty departments just in time for Christmas, celebrating its 15th anniversary with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony by Munster Rugby players Caitriona Finn, Lyndsay Clarke, and Eve Prendergast.

The store held the official ribbon cutting on Thursday 4th December as it welcomed customers into the newly extended area, which boasts an additional 3,000 sq ft of space dedicated to a wider selection of M&S’s quality fashion, home, and beauty products.

The launch provided customers with an enhanced shopping experience, featuring a live in-store DJ, an appearance from M&S’s iconic Percy Pig and a festive atmosphere.

Sharing her enthusiasm for the store expansion, Store Manager for M&S Douglas Village, Áine McCarthy said: “We’ve been working away behind the scenes to ensure our extension was completed in time for Christmas shopping. It was particularly special to have three Munster Rugby stars join us to officially launch the transformed departments. It’s amazing to see how much the store has grown over the past 15 years and how we continue to evolve for our customers. I have been so lucky to work here for almost three years out of my 20-year career with M&S! It’s a great place to work, surrounded by a great team.”

As the Official Supplier to the Munster Rugby Senior Women’s Team, the involvement of the players for the launch underscores M&S’s commitment to the local community and people of Cork.

Caitriona Finn, Munster Rugby star, who officially opened the new expansion, added: “It was a privilege to officially open the new, extended range here at M&S Douglas Village in Cork alongside Lyndsay and Eve. The atmosphere this morning shows just how much this transformation means to the local customers who have been shopping in the store for the past 15 years.”

The store currently employs 73 colleagues and has recently taken on a number of seasonal recruits to support in the run up to Christmas. The store is proud to have ten original colleagues who have been with the store since it first opened its doors in 2010.

Mary Fitzpatrick, a Customer Advisor who has been with M&S Douglas Village since day one, reflected on the milestone: “I am proud to have worked in M&S Douglas Village in Cork since we opened 15 years ago. It is a great place to work, and I am lucky enough to work alongside so many fantastic colleagues who I now call my friends. I loved celebrating the expansion with the Munster Rugby team – this new extension is brilliant for our customers and we look forward to welcoming them to the store this festive season.”