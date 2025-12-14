Kinsale brand of Flameless Scented Candle Launches in Cork Just In Time For Christmas

14 December 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

If you are someone that always has a scented candle flickering away in the corner, sit up and take note of a new luxurious candle brand that’s just launched by Cork company Sonua Candles.

Researched, designed, and developed in Kinsale, Co. Cork, entrepreneur Laura Lyons is the founder and creator behind Sónua – a range of scented LED candles that are flameless, rechargeable, and app-controlled but look and smell like the real thing. An elegant and intentional addition to your home or business or an Irish-crafted gift for a someone special this Christmas, Laura spotted an opportunity to bring her expertise as a quality assurance specialist in the pharmaceutical industry together with her creative instincts while looking for a safe alternative to burning candles. Mindful of seeking out a flameless candle, the Cork native was determined to have wonderful floral aromas in her home from a candle product that was also innovative and sustainable.

Inspired by nature and designed in Ireland with care, Sónua candles are the world’s first app-controlled, fully rechargeable scented LED candles complete with a hand-crafted real wax exterior. Available in a variety of styles and sizes, Sónua’s Palm and Ridged Pillar candle gift sets are priced starting from €59.95 and arrive in a beautiful presentation box with the handcrafted, wax-encased candle itself, a UCB-C charging cable, a step-by-step guide for its user-friendly smartphone app, and two fresh scent refills that will provide up to 200 hours of scent. Once the initial candle purchase is made, a 3-pack of scented refills (or 300+ hours of scent) costs just €22.95 or are available via a recurring subscription and a 15% discount.

“I’ve always loved scented candles. They are a gorgeous and very practical way to create a cosy feel. But, in a busy home, I was always worried about having an open flame,” Laura explained. “I tried to find an alternative, but nothing came close to what I had in mind – a flameless, elegant-looking wax candle that also provided a subtle scent when I wanted it.

“The Candles are rechargeable but the real magic comes from our app, which allows Sónua customers to adjust a range of settings for the candle from their smartphone including the brightness of the flame, candle body glow, scent, and lighting schedule. In effect, we’ve retained all perks of a beautiful candle but intertwined it into modern-day living.”

Careful thought is blended into so many details. A fully charged candle can be used for up to 23 hours before needing a quick 4-hour recharge. The candles are encased in recycled paraffin wax, while the scent refills are crafted separately. The real value comes with the peace of mind provided as well as the savings that come naturally once the initial candle is purchased.

Sónua candles and scents are available now from https://sonuaofficial.com/. Anyone that signs up to the Sónua newsletter on the website will also receive a 15% discount off their first order.