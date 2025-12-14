US fast food brand ‘Taco Bell’ opens in Ballincollig

14 December 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Applegreen inaugurated a brand-new Service Area in Ballincollig and celebrated the opening of the first Taco Bell in Cork, following the hugely successful launch at Applegreen Dunshaughlin in September and Lusk North in November.

Situated within the Applegreen Classes Lake Retail Centre, the new Ballincollig facility offers a new Taco Bell, M&S Food shop-in-shop, Crafted Kitchen & Deli and an Applegreen convenience store, offering customers even greater choice, quality, and convenience. The new facility brings the popular Mexican food chain with its world-famous menu to Ballincollig West, giving travellers and local visitors a bold new dining choice on the go.

Lina Harney, Store Manager at Applegreen, Ballincollig, said: “The new Ballincollig facility gives customers everything they need on their journeys, whether on the go or for those in need of a moment to relax and have a break. With Taco Bell now open, M&S Food and our new Crafted Kitchen & Deli, we’re offering an incredible mix of quality, choice and convenience at our facility. We’re contributing to add joy to our customers’ journeys, and we’re creating a true destination that reflects what our customers want most.”

The opening of the new Ballincollig facility “marks another milestone in Applegreen’s commitment to expanding its food and retail offering across Ireland, delivering exceptional service and quality to motorists and local communities.” according to a statement.