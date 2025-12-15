Winter Wellness – Colder Season Brings Extra Challenges for Older People

15 December 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

HSE South West is reminding older people of the practical steps they can take to stay well at home and avoid unnecessary hospital visits during the winter months.

A short video featuring advice on avoiding slips, trips and falls as well as staying well nourished is available here, along with practical tips from Catriona Rohan in the Older Person’s Hub here and additional advice from Dr. Bart Daly, Consultant Geriatrician.

Winter often brings additional challenges for older people, particularly in maintaining health and safety at home. As part of the campaign, experts from HSE South West Older Persons’ Hubs in Cork and Kerry, along with HSE South West experts in Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Kerry, are sharing practical advice designed to help older people remain safe and well throughout the season.

Dr. Mary Randles of the Geriatric Emergency Multidisciplinary Service (GEMS) at University Hospital Kerry said.

“Simple steps taken at home can make a significant difference in staying well this winter. Good nutrition, home safety, and vaccination are key to reducing risks and ensuring older people can remain safe and independent.”

Dr Randles added:

“One of the main ways you can prevent slips, trips and falls at home is making sure that your house remains free of clutter, so loose rugs, loose wires, pets – consider having a bell on a pet so you can hear them coming and you don’t trip over them; and making sure you’re wearing safe footwear.”

She also recommended the “Take Control Reduce Your Risk of Falls” resource available on hse.ie.

Top Tips for Staying Well at Home This Winter

Stay well nourished: eat balanced meals including protein and dairy to keep bones strong, and vitamin D to help absorb calcium.

Keep a well‑stocked pantry with long‑life foods such as tinned fish and beans, and ensure the freezer has essentials like bread and milk.

Take advantage of services such as Meals on Wheels, which can deliver hot meals directly to your home.

Make sure prescriptions are filled in advance to avoid running out of essential medication.

Consider using a pendant alarm or falls watch, which can alert services quickly in the event of an emergency.

HSE South West is also reminding older people and those with underlying health conditions of the importance of keeping up to date with winter vaccinations, including flu and COVID‑19. Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalisation during the colder months.