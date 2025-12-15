A.I. Super Computer in Cork: Ireland’s first Liquid-Cooled NVIDIA B200

15 December 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ireland’s First Liquid-Cooled NVIDIA B200 Supercomputer installed at CloudCIX, Hollyhill Industrial Estate, Cork City, T23 R68N

CloudCIX and AlloComp have announced the deployment of Ireland’s first liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B200 supercomputer, marking a major moment for the country’s fast-growing AI and high-performance computing landscape.



Image Captions: Delivery day at CloudCIX: “Early glimpses of the system last week drew strong interest across Ireland’s tech and business community..” From left: Jerry Sweeney, Managing Director of CloudCIX; with Keith and Mark Costello of Costellos Engineering – A first peek beneath the cover of Ireland’s first liquid-cooled B200 system – a preview of what attendees will see up close at the AI FORWARD >Supercomputing the Future event.- Jerry Sweeney, Managing Director of CloudCIX having a first look under the hood: pipes, cables and cooling loops of Ireland’s first B200 supercomputer revealed beneath its protective cover.

Delivered last week and due to go live in the coming weeks, the new system puts Cork at the forefront of energy-efficient, next-generation AI computing in Europe. Built on NVIDIA’s latest Blackwell architecture and supplied through Dell Technologies, this upgrade to the Boole Supercomputer is also one of the first liquid-cooled B200 installations in Europe.

Designed for real-world impact, the upgraded Boole Supercomputer will soon demonstrate what next-generation AI infrastructure can unlock for industry innovators, startups, applied research teams, and post-POC academic spin-outs that need sovereign, high-performance compute within Ireland.

Infrastructure built for the real world – and installed with real-world engineering

Standing over 2.5 metres tall and weighing close to a tonne, the system required a complex installation effort at CloudCIX’s Cork facility. Local firm Costellos Engineering managed the structural works and precision placement, including creating a new entrance to bring the oversized, liquid-cooled rack safely into its new home.

CloudCIX Managing Director Jerry Sweeney said the milestone shows how high-performance AI infrastructure can be delivered by independent Irish operators in a secure, sovereign environment.

“More and more Irish companies are working with AI models that demand extreme performance and tight control over data. This upgrade gives industry, startups and applied researchers a world-class compute platform here in Ireland, close to their teams, their systems and their customers.”

Irish Company AlloComp Enables the Next Wave of AI Innovation

The project was led by AlloComp, CloudCIX’s AI infrastructure partner, who helped with identifying the right architecture, negotiating the supply, and managing the technical deployment and optimisation of the supercomputer-class system.

AlloComp Co-Founder Niall Smith said the deployment illustrates how rapidly AI infrastructure is evolving – and why the next generation of data centres needs to be built differently:

“Boole Supercomputer upgrade represents a major step forward in what’s possible with AI, but it also marks a fundamental shift in the infrastructure required to power it. Traditional data centres average roughly 8 kW per rack; today’s advanced AI systems are already at unprecedented 120 kW per rack, and the next generation is forecast to reach 600 kW. Liquid cooling is no longer optional – it is the only way to deliver the density, efficiency and performance for demanding AI workloads.”

Kasia Zabinska, AlloComp’s co-founder, added:

“AlloComp’s mission is to make high-performance AI deployments more efficient, more sustainable and far easier to execute. Supporting CloudCIX in delivering Ireland’s first liquid-cooled B200 system is an important milestone and a strong validation of that vision. The result is a future-proof, high-density platform that gives Irish teams the performance, control and sustainability they need to innovate and compete globally.“

Built for Ireland’s next wave of commercial AI

The upgraded system gives CloudCIX’s industry tenants the capability to train larger models, run more advanced and demanding simulations, and accelerate workloads that would be slow or cost-prohibitive in traditional cloud platforms.

It also strengthens Ireland’s position in key AI-driven sectors such as medtech, pharma, smart manufacturing, robotics, and computer vision.

The system will shortly begin onboarding customers as part of CloudCIX’s sovereign AI infrastructure offering.

A rare chance to see next-gen AI infrastructure up close

To mark the deployment, CloudCIX and AlloComp will host AI FORWARD >Supercomputing the Future on 27 January 2026 – a national event bringing together industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, technology partners and AI enthusiasts.

Attendees will be among the first in Europe to see a liquid-cooled NVIDIA B200 system in person and explore what next-generation AI infrastructure means for Ireland’s competitiveness, sustainability and data sovereignty.

The programme will feature technology showcases, expert panels and practical guidance for organisations beginning or scaling their AI journeys.

More information is available at www.aiforward.events.

Part of a broader shift towards sovereign, efficient AI compute

The launch event – which brings together world-leading technology providers, data centre efficiency and sustainability experts, AI practitioners and policy influencers – creates a timely platform to discuss Ireland’s AI future and the growing need to move towards sovereign, efficient AI compute.

As Ireland competes for world-class AI projects, organisations are increasingly looking for rapid access to advanced infrastructure, dependable energy and a strong ecosystem of specialised suppliers. Sovereign, high-performance systems such as Boole give organisations a practical alternative to global cloud platforms, offering them the control, governance and trust needed to build and deploy AI in a responsible and resilient way.

Further announcements and technical insights are expected in the lead-up to the January event.