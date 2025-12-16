Is Irish Gaming Entering a New Era of Innovation?

16 December 2025

Ireland’s gaming market is going through a steady shift. The industry is growing in value, expanding through mobile access and smarter technology. Developers are adjusting their focus, while players are finding newer ways to engage. What was once a limited offering has become broader and more precise, shaped by faster networks and sharper digital tools.

The Wider Reach of Choice of Irish Gaming

The Irish gaming industry was valued at €397 million in 2024. It is expected to reach €503 million by 2029. The market did slip slightly in 2024, but then picked up again, with projections showing strong growth through 2026 and beyond. Most of the value still comes from video games, which include everything from social apps to full console titles.

Plenty of Irish players look to international platforms when local options feel too narrow. One category that reflects this clearly is online gambling – online casinos not on GamStop are thriving recently. Some feature free spins or multipliers, while others include progressive jackpots. These platforms also carry a variety of bonuses and rewards, regardless of the player’s location, all of which contribute to their popularity.

Most of the gaming activity in Ireland still centres around video games and mobile-based platforms. That depends heavily on how strong the internet connection is. With fixed broadband subscriptions now at 1.9 million and expected to rise to 2.4 million by 2029, the conditions are already in place to support heavier content, sharper visuals, and multiplayer gaming.

Why Mobile is at the Heart of the Shift

Playing on a mobile device has become second nature. The phones are fast, the games are light, and developers keep releasing updates that make it all feel seamless. Mobile service revenue in Ireland hit €1.4 billion in 2024, and that figure will keep growing to reach €1.7 billion by 2029.

That rise matches what players want, and that is: quick access, steady performance, and solid security when logging in or making purchases.

5G has made a clear difference. Every Irish network offers it, and by the end of 2025, 5G subscriptions will overtake 4G. That kind of network strength means even bigger games can load in seconds, and players can move from one game to another without waiting.

How AI Shapes the Game Without Stealing the Show

Developers are using AI to fine-tune what each player sees. This might mean suggesting the next title to try or knowing the best time to introduce a new challenge or bonus. The goal is to keep things flowing without interruption.

One area where this has really taken hold is in-app advertising. In 2024, in-app game ads brought in €32.3 million. By 2029, that number is expected to grow to €51.1 million. The growth makes sense. These ads often show upgrades or rewards that match what the player already likes, so they feel relevant without being pushy.

AI helps build characters faster, designs levels based on how people play, and keeps sound and animation aligned. The result is a market where creativity and timing come together more easily.

A Shared Space with Music, Film and Design

Music, film and game development all pull from the same pool of skills that come from writers, composers, designers, editors. In 2024, music and radio brought in €463 million. Live music made up €241 million of that. On the screen side, Ireland’s film and television industry added over €1 billion in gross value, and production spending reached €430 million.

This kind of strength spills into gaming. The soundtracks are richer. The stories have better flow. The visuals carry more detail. And the talent that supports cinema also supports gaming. It’s all connected, and that makes the final product better.

Even Irish cinemas are part of this. With revenue of €100.6 million in 2024, they remain a place where stories are shaped and shared. Many game developers take cues from film, both in tone and in structure. It adds something that players feel straight away: smoother transitions, better lighting, clearer voices.

What This Shift Really Means for Gaming

Ireland’s gaming industry has reached a clear stage of maturity. The tools are sharper, the networks stronger, and the design choices better thought out. Mobile access gives players freedom to jump in anywhere, while AI helps shape what they see and when they see it.

Payments and platform support now run through trusted digital systems. Investing through digital transactions allows the system to function with less friction, and that helps both the developers and the players stay focused on good games that run well.

By 2029, social and casual games will take the lead. AI will help manage content behind the curtain. Network upgrades will continue, reaching even more homes and mobile users.

