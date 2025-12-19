Cork Airport prepares for 164,000 passengers over the Christmas period

18 December 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport is expecting 164,000 passengers over the festive period, with ,000 passengers between today and Christmas Eve alone. Passenger numbers this Christmas are up +7% compared to the same period last year with Sunday, December 21 being the busiest day for arrivals and Sunday, December 28 the busiest for departures.

Passengers arriving over the coming days can look forward to the warm, festive Cork Airport céad míle fáilte as the ever-popular Christmas choirs and musicians will continue to perform on the Arrivals stage until December 23. Cork City Council, as part of its “Corkmas” campaign will be giving away some great prizes and gift cards to some arriving passengers, which they can spend in the city and suburbs over the Christmas period and beyond.

Ahead of a busy Christmas travel period, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said: “There is nothing like an airport at Christmas and airport welcomes go, nothing like a Cork Airport welcome. We’ve seen them home and will see more home over the next week. Then we’ll see the waves and farewells from Saint Stephen’s Day through New Year’s Day. That’s the tide of an airport and we take great pride in the friendly service we deliver at Cork Airport every season, but particularly at Christmas.”

Cork Airport has also received notification that Santa Claus’ flight plan has been filed and he is expected to arrive on schedule on Christmas Eve, potentially even earlier with favourable winds and weather conditions. With no flights operating during the times indicated on Santa’s flight plan, the airspace in the Cork and wider Munster region will be fully cleared at that point and shall enable him to travel without hinderance as he delivers presents to girls and boys throughout the region.

Passengers intending to travel over the festive period are advised to allow sufficient time for a pleasant airport experience and to heed some important travel information:

Arrive at Cork Airport at least 90 minutes before a flight is due to depart and allow ample time if checking-in a bag at the airport.

Refer to our website corkairport.com for helpful tips on how to prepare for security screening.

If travelling with gifts or presents, passengers are advised not wrap them as they may be subject to an inspection by security personnel at passenger security screening.

Christmas crackers are never permitted to be taken onboard an aircraft.

For up-to-date and real time information on arrivals and departures at Cork Airport this Christmas, passengers are encouraged to refer to corkairport.com or the WhatsApp flight information feature, which is readily available on our arrivals and departures pages.