Kinsale & District Lions Club Receives Prestigious Club Excellence Award

20 December 2025
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Kinsale & District Lions Club is delighted to announce that it has
been awarded the Lions Clubs International Club Excellence Award for
the 2024/2025 year, one of the highest honours a Lions club can
receive. The award was formally presented by District Governor Marian
McGreevey, to club President Cormac Fitzgerald recognising the club’s
outstanding achievements in leadership, membership growth, impactful
community service, and humanitarian contribution.
The Club Excellence Award celebrates Lions clubs that demonstrate
exceptional commitment to service and strong governance, and that
deliver measurable, positive impact within their communities. It also
reflects adherence to the core values and standards of Lions Clubs
International. Speaking on the award, Cormac Fitzgerald FCPA FCA,
President of Kinsale & District Lions Club, said:
“This is a tremendous honour for our club and a testament to the
dedication, teamwork, and generosity of our members. Every euro we
raise is reinvested directly back into our community, and this
recognition belongs to every Lion who gives their time, energy, and
compassion to serving others.”
District Governor Marian McGreevey, whose theme is ‘We Serve
Together’, praised the club for its leadership and community
engagement, noting that Kinsale & District Lions Club exemplifies the
collaborative spirit and service ethos of Lionism. Kinsale & District
Lions Club has delivered a wide range of initiatives throughout the
year, including major community fundraising events, health and
wellbeing supports, senior citizen initiatives, food and toy appeals,
and collaborative projects with hospitals, charities, volunteers, and
emergency services across Cork.
The club expressed its sincere thanks to its community partners,
supporters, sponsors, and the wider public for their continued
encouragement and generosity. As the club looks ahead to the coming
year, it remains committed to strengthening its impact locally and
continuing its tradition of service, integrity, and compassion.