Kinsale & District Lions Club Receives Prestigious Club Excellence Award

20 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Kinsale & District Lions Club is delighted to announce that it has

been awarded the Lions Clubs International Club Excellence Award for

the 2024/2025 year, one of the highest honours a Lions club can

receive. The award was formally presented by District Governor Marian

McGreevey, to club President Cormac Fitzgerald recognising the club’s

outstanding achievements in leadership, membership growth, impactful

community service, and humanitarian contribution.

The Club Excellence Award celebrates Lions clubs that demonstrate

exceptional commitment to service and strong governance, and that

deliver measurable, positive impact within their communities. It also

reflects adherence to the core values and standards of Lions Clubs

International. Speaking on the award, Cormac Fitzgerald FCPA FCA,

President of Kinsale & District Lions Club, said:

“This is a tremendous honour for our club and a testament to the

dedication, teamwork, and generosity of our members. Every euro we

raise is reinvested directly back into our community, and this

recognition belongs to every Lion who gives their time, energy, and

compassion to serving others.”

District Governor Marian McGreevey, whose theme is ‘We Serve

Together’, praised the club for its leadership and community

engagement, noting that Kinsale & District Lions Club exemplifies the

collaborative spirit and service ethos of Lionism. Kinsale & District

Lions Club has delivered a wide range of initiatives throughout the

year, including major community fundraising events, health and

wellbeing supports, senior citizen initiatives, food and toy appeals,

and collaborative projects with hospitals, charities, volunteers, and

emergency services across Cork.

The club expressed its sincere thanks to its community partners,

supporters, sponsors, and the wider public for their continued

encouragement and generosity. As the club looks ahead to the coming

year, it remains committed to strengthening its impact locally and

continuing its tradition of service, integrity, and compassion.