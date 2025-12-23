Farmers will now be able to create up to 300m² of livestock housing and up to 1,000m³ of slurry storage without planning permission

23 December 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

List of works that are considered to be “exempted development” (no permission required) has expanded

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West and Chair of the Agriculture committee, Aindrias Moynihan, has welcomed the signing of new Exempted Development Regulations, describing them as a long-overdue reform that will make it easier for farmers to invest, plan and operate sustainably.

The regulations, realised by my colleague Minister James Browne will for the first time provide a planning exemption for stand-alone slurry storage and significantly increase the thresholds for exempted animal housing.

Deputy Moynihan said “Farmers have been calling for practical planning reform for a long time, and Fianna Fáil in Government has now delivered.

Under the Planning and Development (Exempted Development (Act of 2000)) (No. 2) Regulations 2025, the 2001 regulations are amended to:

• Increase the allowable size of animal housing under Class 6 from 200 square metres to 300 square metres, with the cumulative allowance rising from 300 square metres to 450 square metres

• Introduce a new Class 6A exemption for stand-alone slurry, effluent and soiled water storage of up to 1,000 cubic metres, subject to a farm limit of 1,500 cubic metres

Deputy Moynihan said the new exemption for stand-alone slurry storage is particularly important for farmers in Cork North West.

He added “This change gives farmers the ability to invest in slurry storage when they need to, without being delayed by a lengthy planning process. It will support better environmental outcomes, assist with nitrates compliance and give farmers greater certainty when making essential investments.

He also noted that the Exempted Development regulations had not been meaningfully updated in almost 25 years.

“Modern farming requires modern planning rules. These changes strike the right balance between cutting red tape and maintaining high environmental, building and agricultural standards, he said.

Deputy Moynihan emphasised that the reforms do not remove oversight, with all developments still required to comply with building regulations, environmental protections and agricultural requirements.

“This is sensible, proportionate reform that frees up the planning system, reduces unnecessary costs for farmers and delivers real benefits at farm level. It is a positive step for family farms and for the future sustainability of Irish agriculture” concluded Deputy Moynihan.