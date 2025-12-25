Christmas Day charity swim at Broadstand, Courtmacsherry, West Cork

25 December 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

€4,000 target for 50th Christmas Day charity swim – starts at 12 noon today

The annual Broadstrand Christmas Day charity swim at Courtmacsherry in West Cork is hoping for record crowds this year as it celebrates it 50th anniversary.

Half a century of icy dips has, so far, raised an estimated €50,000 for two charities, both with strong local connections.

Organisers are hoping that their Golden Jubilee year will attract a huge turnout to help the Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Cork University Hospital and Horizons Cork (Cope Foundation), which supports adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

The Christmas Day swim kicks off at noon – a claxon signalling the rush to the chilly waters along the breathtaking Wild Atlantic Way.

However, for the Courtmacsherry and wider community, it is much more than a festive dip.

“We’ve been able to see the advances in the CF ward at CUH and how it has progressed,” said Stephen Finn, a committee member of the Courtmacsherry Development Association.

“We can see first-hand exactly where the monies are channelled and the benefits to people in the locality and well beyond.”

Local man Tom O’Sullivan, 20, is a shining example of the advances in CF treatment pioneered at CUH.

Diagnosed as a child, he is now thriving thanks to the dedicated care he received at the Wilton campus.

Organisers are hoping this year’s swim breaks the €4,000 barrier – split evenly between CUH Charity and Horizons – with whom the Connolly family of nearby Timoleague have a unique connection.

The late Sean Connolly from Creggane was very much part of the fundraising drive during his lifetime, now his children and grandchildren are carrying on the tradition.

The fundraising swim, whether performed in wetsuits, bikinis, shorts or fancy dress, can be undertaken by individuals or groups at any point over the festive period and donations can be made through the GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/broadstrand-swim or directly to the Courtmacsherry Development Association.

For those braving the elements on Christmas Day, or those warmly wrapped up on shore, card machines will be available at Broadstrand and buckets will be on hand for cash donations.

This year’s event will also represent a special milestone for two of the original organisers – neighbours Vincent O’Donovan and Cally McCarthy will proudly take to the sea, continuing a tradition which has bonded the community together since 1975.

“The focus is on people meeting and gathering on Christmas morning,” said Mr Finn.

“It’s a real social occasion and we usually have 150 to 200 people turning up. The catering committee will provide tea, coffee, soup and hot whiskeys. The official start is at 12noon but if that’s not suitable, people can swim and donate anytime over the festive period.”