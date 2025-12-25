25 December 2025

By Valerie Ryan

Joint Christmas message 2025 from the Bishops of Cork

As bishops serving the people of Cork, we send our warmest Christmas greetings to all who live in our city and county – to people of faith, and to all people of goodwill.

Each year, when we sit at the Christmas table, whether on our own, with family, friends, or a neighbour, we bring with us all that the year has held. We bring our joys: a new birth or marriage, the seeds of a new relationship or friendship, the courage to take a new step in life, or the quiet relief of finding peace after a challenge or entering a new stage in life. Alongside these blessings, we also bring our disappointments, our grief, and the worries and troubles that have burdened us during this year. Beneath all the decorations and celebration, Christmas remains about the real lives we live and share. It is there, in the midst of ordinary, lived experiences, that God chooses to meet us.

That is why so many are drawn to the Christmas crib, whether in a church or in our homes. The crib at Bethlehem is not complicated. Its simple honesty touches us. It reminds us that God loves us and keeps His promises. He has sent His Son among us – to meet us in our churches, in our homes and workplaces, in our communities, in our relationships, our struggles, and our hopes – so that we may have new life and new light.

At Christmas, we are invited to be touched again by that light — the light of God born as one of us, Emmanuel, “God with us”. Our world needs it still: the light that overcomes the darkness of war, the shadow of injustice, and the cries of those who hunger, suffer, or feel they have nowhere to turn. It is a light that also speaks to challenges closer to home, including poverty, homelessness, loneliness and the quiet struggles carried behind many front doors.

Christmas is not something distant or confined to a story long ago. It happens wherever people love one another: when a neighbour checks in; when a hand is offered; when forgiveness replaces anger; when someone makes room – in a home, in a schedule or in a heart – for another person. That’s where God draws near.

Faith, hope and love are at the heart of Bethlehem, at the heart of our crib at home or in church, and at the heart of our own lives. The light of Christmas draws its rays from the Saviour born at Bethlehem. It is multiplied and reflected when every one of us, in our own way, allows our lives to be touched by its radiance – and when we choose, in small but real ways, to bring that light to others.

May your Christmas be filled with His light and His peace. Lord Jesus, be close to us this Christmas. Fill our hearts with Your peace. Help us bring Your light to our homes, our schools, our workplaces, and our communities. Amen.