Celebrating a Century of Irish Radio: National Conference at UCC Brings Together Industry Leaders, Academics, and Pioneers

29 December 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The airwaves are set to spark with insight, reflection, and forward-thinking as UCC History, in partnership with Coimisiún na Meán, and supported by RTÉ, and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI), proudly announces a landmark Radio Conference to commemorate 100 years of Irish radio.

This two-day national event, taking place January 29–30, 2026, at University College Cork, will feature some of the most influential voices in Irish broadcasting, both past and present. The conference will explore the legacy, culture, and future of radio in Ireland through a dynamic programme of panels, keynotes, and archival exhibitions.

Key Highlights of the Conference Include:

Opening Remarks by An Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin , alongside representatives from Coimisiún na Meán and UCC.

, alongside representatives from Coimisiún na Meán and UCC. Keynote Address by Patricia Monahan , Director of Audio at RTÉ

, Director of Audio at RTÉ Panel Discussions on:

Talk Radio and Current Affairs featuring Matt Cooper Today FM, PJ Coogan 96FM, and RTÉ IMRO award winner, Sarah McInerney The Role of Music and Language in Shaping Irish Radio with John Creedon, IMRO Music Broadcaster 2025, and others. Women in Radio led by Doireann Ní Bhriain- the voice of the Luas, with guests including Broadcasting Hall of fame member, Patricia Messenger C103FM and Dr Rosemary Day, Head of Media, Mary Immaculate College. Sports panel with Jacqui Hurley and Cork’s Trevor Welsh, Gaeilge ar an Radió Panel; celebrating 20 years of Sound and Vision funding, Panel; Industry insights with participants from IBI, RTÉ, local and Community radio, and Panel on the Future of Broadcasting, featuring Ruth Fitzsimmons, Director of Digital at Bauer Media, and many more.



Special Presentation on RTÉ Audio Archives by Brid Dooley

by Brid Dooley Launch of a Special Edition of the Irish Communications Review focusing on 100 Years of Irish Radio

This event promises to be both a celebration and a critical reflection on how radio has shaped—and continues to shape—Irish society and culture.

Tickets and Registration:

Reserve your place now on our website: www.broadcast-to-podcast-conference-2026.com

Photocall held at Coimisiún na Meán, Dublin, to launch the Conference ‘Broadcast to Podcast, 100 years of Irish Radio’ which will be held in University College Cork on 29th & 30th January 2026

Pictured: Dr Finola Doyle O’Neill – Broadcast and Legal Historian, School of History, University College Cork (organiser), Patricia Monahan – Director of Audio RTÉ, Kevin Bakhurst – DG RTÉ, Clare Diamond – Coimisiún na Meán Director of Broadcasting & VoD, Matt Cooper – Broadcaster at Today FM, Aoife Mac Evilly – Coimisiún na Meán Broadcasting and Video-on-Demand Commissioner, Michael Kelly – Chief Executive of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland