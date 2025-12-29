NORTHSIDE CITY WATER OFF: Mayfield, Corrib Lawn, Ballinderry Park, Shannon Lawn, Lagan Grove, Liffey Park, Glencree Crescent, Gweedore Avenue, Boyne Crescent

29 December 2025, 3.30pm

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Alternative water supplies remain in place

Uisce Éireann crews are continuing efforts to restore water supply to impacted customers following a major burst to a water main in Cork City.

The burst is impacting water supply to homes and businesses in Mayfield, Corrib Lawn, Ballinderry Park, Shannon Lawn, Lagan Grove, Liffey Park, Glencree Crescent, Gweedore Avenue, Boyne Crescent, and surrounding areas.

Repairs have proven more complex than initially anticipated. As a result, customers in the affected areas will remain without water for a further 24 hours, with works now expected to be completed by 1pm on Tuesday, 30 December.

Alternative water supplies remain available in the form of bulk tankers at Dunnes Stores Car Park, Ballyvolane.

Customers are reminded to bring their own containers and boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

James Goulding, Operations Manager for Uisce Éireann in Cork City, said: “We understand the inconvenience this extended outage is causing and we would like to assure customers that our crews are actively working to complete these complex repairs as quickly and safely as possible.”

During and following any significant activity on the water network, we usually see increased instances of sediment becoming dislodged from the old cast iron pipes, resulting in increased reports of discoloured water at customers taps.

As water returns, customers may experience some short-term discolouration. In the event of discolouration, running the cold kitchen tap for several minutes will usually restore the water to a clear colour. More information https://www.water.ie/help/ supply/after-an-outage

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page. Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie (CCI00104301).

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number on our text alerts page.