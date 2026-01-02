Sustainable Development Funding for 23 Cork Schools

2 January 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael TD Deputy John Paul O’Shea has warmly welcomed the approval of 23 schools across Cork under the Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) to 2030 funding initiative, describing it as a major boost for sustainability education and community-led climate action across the county.

The successful Cork schools will benefit from almost €100,000 in total funding, supporting projects that empower students to take practical action on sustainability within their schools and local communities during the 2025/26 school year.

Deputy O’Shea said “This is very positive news for Cork. These 23 schools will now be supported to lead meaningful, student-driven projects that promote environmental awareness, social responsibility and economic sustainability at local level. It shows a real commitment to putting young people at the heart of climate action.”

The ESD to 2030 programme prioritises local community action, encouraging schools to build partnerships with community groups, voluntary organisations and local stakeholders to deliver real and lasting change. Funding can be used for projects such as improving school grounds, student-led sustainability initiatives, teacher training, and collaborative local projects.

Cork Schools approved under the ESD initiative are listed here:

Ballygiblin National School Cork €2,500.00 Learning Labs Green Energy set & CPD for teachers Ballyhass National School Cork €2,500.00 School garden Burnfort NS Cork €2,500.00 Raised beds, water butts & gardening shelves Darrara NS Cork €2,500.00 Biodigester/ food waste management system Dromleigh NS Cork €2,500.00 Sensory garden with polytunnel, raised beds and wildflower meadow & CPD courses Gurraneasig NS Cork €2,500.00 Garden, signage & accessibility features Midleton ETNS Cork €2,500.00 Action to reduce food waste, carbon footprint, etc. Rylane National School Cork €1,145.00 Fruits, vegetables and pollinator-friendly plants Scoil an Athar Maitiú Cork €2,000.00 School garden & CPD course Scoil Barra Naofa Buachaillí Cork €2,500.00 Wildflower meadows Scoil Íosagáin Cork €2,500.00 Enhance outdoor classroom Scoil Mhuire Cork €2,500.00 Bins for school & composting system Scoil Mhuire Cork €2,500.00 Outdoor learning space Scoil Naomh Fionán Cork €2,500.00 Outdoor classroom Scoil Naomh Pádraig Cork €2,500.00 Polytunnel & outdoor sensory garden St Joseph’s GNS Cork €2,500.00 Biodigester/ food waste management system St Joseph’s Primary School Cork €2,500.00 Pre-loved clothes shop St Mary’s Special School Cork €2,500.00 Garden & outdoor learning space, education on biodiversity St Michael’s National School Cork €2,500.00 Creative Construction Area’ for students St Multose NS Cork €2,500.00 Upgrade and maintain polytunnel & mentorship with hoticulturists from Kinsale College of Further Education St Patrick’s BNS Cork €2,500.00 Biodigester/ food waste management system Star of the Sea Primary School Cork €2,500.00 School garden & outdoor learning hub Strawberry Hill NS Cork €2,000.00 Rewing and expanding school garden

Deputy O’Shea added “What is particularly important about this initiative is that it goes beyond the classroom. It empowers students to become active citizens in their own communities while giving schools the tools they need to embed sustainability into everyday learning and decision-making.”

The ESD to 2030 strategy focuses on five key priority areas:

Aligning Policy

Transforming Learning Environments

Building Capacity of Educators

Empowering and Mobilising Youth

Accelerating Local Level Action

Deputy O’Shea also highlighted the importance of the Sustainability Toolkit for Schools, which is supporting Cork schools in developing Sustainability Policy Statements and implementing the School Sector Climate Action Mandate.

“This funding aligns directly with Ireland’s Climate Action Plan and our national and international commitments under the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Cork schools are now playing a leading role in shaping a more sustainable future,” he said.

Deputy O’Shea concluded by congratulating all the successful schools and their staff and students. “I want to commend the teachers, principals and pupils involved. Their enthusiasm and leadership are critical to ensuring that sustainability becomes a core part of how we live, learn and work in Cork.”