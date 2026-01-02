Sustainable Development Funding for 23 Cork Schools

2 January 2026
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie
Cork North West Fine Gael TD Deputy John Paul O’Shea has warmly welcomed the approval of 23 schools across Cork under the Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) to 2030 funding initiative, describing it as a major boost for sustainability education and community-led climate action across the county.
The successful Cork schools will benefit from almost €100,000 in total funding, supporting projects that empower students to take practical action on sustainability within their schools and local communities during the 2025/26 school year.
Deputy O’Shea said “This is very positive news for Cork. These 23 schools will now be supported to lead meaningful, student-driven projects that promote environmental awareness, social responsibility and economic sustainability at local level. It shows a real commitment to putting young people at the heart of climate action.”
The ESD to 2030 programme prioritises local community action, encouraging schools to build partnerships with community groups, voluntary organisations and local stakeholders to deliver real and lasting change. Funding can be used for projects such as improving school grounds, student-led sustainability initiatives, teacher training, and collaborative local projects.
Cork Schools approved under the ESD initiative are listed here:
|Ballygiblin National School
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Learning Labs Green Energy set & CPD for teachers
|Ballyhass National School
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|School garden
|Burnfort NS
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Raised beds, water butts & gardening shelves
|Darrara NS
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Biodigester/ food waste management system
|Dromleigh NS
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Sensory garden with polytunnel, raised beds and wildflower meadow & CPD courses
|Gurraneasig NS
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Garden, signage & accessibility features
|Midleton ETNS
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Action to reduce food waste, carbon footprint, etc.
|Rylane National School
|Cork
|€1,145.00
|Fruits, vegetables and pollinator-friendly plants
|Scoil an Athar Maitiú
|Cork
|€2,000.00
|School garden & CPD course
|Scoil Barra Naofa Buachaillí
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Wildflower meadows
|Scoil Íosagáin
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Enhance outdoor classroom
|Scoil Mhuire
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Bins for school & composting system
|Scoil Mhuire
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Outdoor learning space
|Scoil Naomh Fionán
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Outdoor classroom
|Scoil Naomh Pádraig
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Polytunnel & outdoor sensory garden
|St Joseph’s GNS
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Biodigester/ food waste management system
|St Joseph’s Primary School
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Pre-loved clothes shop
|St Mary’s Special School
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Garden & outdoor learning space, education on biodiversity
|St Michael’s National School
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Creative Construction Area’ for students
|St Multose NS
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Upgrade and maintain polytunnel & mentorship with hoticulturists from Kinsale College of Further Education
|St Patrick’s BNS
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|Biodigester/ food waste management system
|Star of the Sea Primary School
|Cork
|€2,500.00
|School garden & outdoor learning hub
|Strawberry Hill NS
|Cork
|€2,000.00
|Rewing and expanding school garden
Deputy O’Shea added “What is particularly important about this initiative is that it goes beyond the classroom. It empowers students to become active citizens in their own communities while giving schools the tools they need to embed sustainability into everyday learning and decision-making.”
The ESD to 2030 strategy focuses on five key priority areas:
- Aligning Policy
- Transforming Learning Environments
- Building Capacity of Educators
- Empowering and Mobilising Youth
- Accelerating Local Level Action
Deputy O’Shea also highlighted the importance of the Sustainability Toolkit for Schools, which is supporting Cork schools in developing Sustainability Policy Statements and implementing the School Sector Climate Action Mandate.
“This funding aligns directly with Ireland’s Climate Action Plan and our national and international commitments under the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Cork schools are now playing a leading role in shaping a more sustainable future,” he said.
Deputy O’Shea concluded by congratulating all the successful schools and their staff and students. “I want to commend the teachers, principals and pupils involved. Their enthusiasm and leadership are critical to ensuring that sustainability becomes a core part of how we live, learn and work in Cork.”