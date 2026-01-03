HAVE YOUR SAY: Help Name Cork’s Two Newest Bridges

3 January 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Visit https://consult.corkcity.ie/en/browse to have your say

Cork City Council is asking members of the public to help choose names for the two newest bridges in Cork City.

Cork City Council recently opened a new bridge connecting Wandesford Quay Via Lambley’s Lane to South Main Street. In addition to this, the Council is currently constructing a new bridge and pathway connecting Proby’s Quay to South Main Street through the former Beamish and Crawford Brewery site, which is expected to be completed and open to the public in Spring 2026.

The bridges will provide improved pedestrian and cycle connectivity and are funded by the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and the National Transport Authority.