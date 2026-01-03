HAVE YOUR SAY: Help Name Cork’s Two Newest Bridges

3 January 2026
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie
Cork City Council is asking members of the public to help choose names for the two newest bridges in Cork City.
Cork City Council recently opened a new bridge connecting Wandesford Quay Via Lambley’s Lane to South Main Street. In addition to this, the Council is currently constructing a new bridge and pathway connecting Proby’s Quay to South Main Street through the former Beamish and Crawford Brewery site, which is expected to be completed and open to the public in Spring 2026.
The bridges will provide improved pedestrian and cycle connectivity and are funded by the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and the National Transport Authority.
Similar to the process that saw the naming of both Mary Elmes Bridge in 2019, and Vernon Mount Bridge in 2023, Cork City Council is now asking the public to put forward suggestions for the names of these two new bridges. Suggested names which honour, celebrate, or remember a person, group or events of significance that have helped to shape the City of Cork will be considered.
Submissions will be accepted until Monday 26 January 2026 at 4pm. After this, the suggestions will be shortlisted and brought to a meeting of Full Council, where the Elected Members will discuss the shortlisted suggestions and vote on them to chose the final names.
Members of the public can make their suggestions online using Cork City Council’s consultation portal https://consult.corkcity.ie . Alternatively they can download the application form on that site and send in an envelope marked “Lambley’s Lane Bridge Naming” or “Proby’s Quay/Crosses Green Bridge Naming” to Barbara Creed, Administrative Officer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Cork, T12 T997 or e-mailed directly to barbara_creed@corkcity.ie .