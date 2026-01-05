CITIZENS INFORMATION: Bullying in the Workplace

5 January 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

What is workplace bullying?

‘Bullying is repeated inappropriate behaviour that undermines your right to dignity at work’ says Ciara O’Gorman, Development Manager with South Munster Citizens Information Services. ‘One isolated incident is not considered bullying. It usually takes place over a period of time. Bullying can be done by one or more people towards an individual or a group.’

By law, employers must prevent bullying at work. They must also display a summary of their anti-bullying policy prominently in the workplace.

What can I do if I am bullied at work?

If you feel you are being bullied at work, you should:

Gather evidence: If you think you are being bullied keep copies of any relevant supporting information, such as notes or emails. Check your employer’s anti-bullying policy and follow its guidelines.

Get advice: Speak to someone about how you might deal with the problem. This could be a friend or colleague, a designated person at work, a trade union representative or your manager or supervisor. You can get also get advice on your options from the National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre or the HSA Contact Centre .

Try to resolve the issue informally: Very often, an informal approach will resolve the issue.

What are my options if an informal approach doesn’t work?

If an informal approach does not work, you should follow your employer’s formal bullying and harassment complaint process. This policy on bullying should clearly set out:

What happens when a formal complaint is made

How the complaint will be investigated

Who will handle the investigation (confidentiality must be maintained)

The appeals process

You can find out more about the formal and appeals processes in the Code of Practice for Employers and Employees on the Prevention and Resolution of Bullying at Work.

If you feel that your complaint about bullying has not been dealt with properly by your employer, you may make a complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). You must use their online complaint form. You must make your complaint within 6 months. This time limit can be increased to 12 months if you can show there was a “reasonable cause” for the delay.

If someone would like more information about this issue, they should give us a call. We will discuss your circumstances with you and help you to make an informed decision. As always, our information, advice and advocacy service is free, impartial and confidential.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie