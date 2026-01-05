Uisce Éireann to deliver improvements to Cork City’s wastewater infrastructure

5 January 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann is commencing works to deliver improvements to Cork City’s wastewater infrastructure in the Grand Parade area of the city.

The works are due to commence in early January and will allow access for specialist contractors to the underground pump station located on Grand Parade, for removal of redundant equipment, cleaning of the pumping station and removal of historical debris. These works will improve the operational resilience of the wastewater network and help identify future improvements.

Uisce Éireann Portfolio Manager, David Shalloo is pleased to be delivering these works for Cork City, “This project will provide vital improvements to the operation of wastewater infrastructure in the heart of Cork City. In addition to supporting service improvements across the wastewater network, this project will lay the foundation for maintenance and improvement works in the future.”

To safely and efficiently deliver these works, a two-week period of nightworks (from 05 January until 19 January) is required along a short section of Sullivan’s Quay, and an associated road closure has been granted by Cork City Council. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times, and the works will be carried out between 7pm and 7am. Additionally, a temporary footpath closure is required, and a signposted pedestrian diversion will be in place on Sullivan’s Quay, across Nano Nagle Bridge and along Grand Parade.

Following this period of nightworks, works will be carried out by day at Grand Parade. Works will be confined to the area of Grand Parade by Nano Nagle Bridge and standard working hours are 7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday.

Temporary hoarding will be installed in the area to ensure a safe and secure site, while also acting as a visual screen and offering a basic level of noise reduction for the surrounding area. To ensure access to 50 Grand Parade Car Park/Park it Here is maintained, a temporary up-and-over pipe bridge will be in place during the works.

Ward and Burke Construction Ltd. is delivering this work on behalf of Uisce Éireann, with the project set to last for approximately eight weeks.

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channel @IWCare and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie