‘Beatles Festival’ will take place in Kinsale on February Bank Holiday Weekend

12 January 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Get ready to ‘Twist and Shout’ in Kinsale

Less than 3 weeks to go to the Kinsale Beatles Festival in association

with Murphys Irish Stout this February Bank Holiday Weekend – Jan 30th

to Feb 1st

Beatles fans get set to welcome the return of the Kinsale Beatles

Festival, presented in association with new headline sponsor Murphys

Irish Stout, taking place this St. Brigid’s Bank Holiday.

After a hugely successful debut last year, this year’s festival will

see an even bigger line up of Beatles-inspired events all hosted by

broadcaster, musician and Beatles super-fan Tom Dunne.

From panel discussions with Ray Connolly, Mark Lewishon and Kenneth

Womack to live sessions with Dublin-based Let it Beatles and local duo

Rubber Soul, there’s something for everyone across an exciting weekend

of discussion, analysis, history and music.

The weekend kicks off with a 1966 review with UK musicologist Anna

Tharia followed by what is sure to be a fascinating evening with Ray

Connolly as he discusses his book Being John Lennon with Tom Dunne.

Friday night also offers the first opportunity to experience the

sensational Carlo Poddighe from Italy as he brings his incredible

one-man set to The Blue Haven – the first of several appearances from

Carlo over the weekend.

Other highlights on Saturday include the return of the hugely popular

Beatles History Walking Tour with local historian Barry Maloney and

Beatles historian Steve Bradley.

And Dublin-born Freda Kelly makes her debut at the festival on

Saturday with an interview with Tom Dunne and a screening of Good

Ol’Freda – the documentary film telling the story of Freda Kelly, the

Irish woman at the heart of The Beatles Official Fan Club in the

1960s.

Meanwhile, Steven Cockcroft and Jason Carty, founders of the wildly

successful podcast Nothing is Real, return to Kinsale on Saturday for

an evening of trivia and fun with the Nothing is Real Pub Quiz at The

Lord Kingsale.

Saturday’s program concludes at The White Lady hotel where Dublin band

Let It Beatles will bring the house down with all-new set. This

double-header gig features a supporting appearance by Carlo Poddighe

for those who missed him on Friday night or just want to re-live the

energy of his amazing one-man set.

Sunday morning sees two intimate events at Prim’s Bookshop on Main

Street where Dr Allison Bumstead and Dr Richard Mills will be in

conversation with Susan Ryan and Steven Cockcroft and the discussion

wraps up with a panel event featuring Mark Lewisohn, Kenneth Womack,

Ray Connolly and many more – all hosted by Tom Dunne.

Throughout the weekend, there will all be a number of free musical

events at participating venues including Sam’s Bar, Daltons, The White

House, Harry’s Bar, The Greyhound, The Bulman, Hamlets, Actons, The

Trident, Kitty O Sheas, The Blue Haven and many more.

Kindly supported by Cork County Council, Tickets are on sale now and

selling fast on Eventbrite via kinsalebeatlesfest.com