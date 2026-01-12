Government not moving fast enough on immigration reform – says Cork TD

12 January 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn has responded to reports of proposed restrictions to the State’s refugee family reunification policy, warning that while the move signals progress, it falls short of the urgency and scale needed to address what he describes as Ireland’s “deepening immigration crisis”.

According to The Irish Times, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan is expected to bring a new International Protection Bill before Cabinet this week. Among the planned changes is a new three-year waiting period before refugees can apply to bring spouses and children to Ireland. The Government argues the measures are designed to align Ireland with other EU countries and accelerate decisions and returns for unsuccessful applicants.

Reacting to the report, Deputy O’Flynn said that while any tightening of the current model is welcome, it is coming far too late: “I welcome signs of movement, however modest. We’re years behind where we need to be on this. Public confidence in the system is at an all-time low and it won’t be restored by half-measures and technical tweaks.”

While noting a reported 89 per cent increase in the number of failed asylum seekers who left the country last year, including 1,616 voluntary returns, the Cork North Central TD said the broader problem remains unresolved: “What’s striking isn’t just the scale of the issue, but the sense of inertia in Government. I’ve noticed the media noise around immigration has cooled, but I don’t take that as a sign that things are getting better. I see it as immigration fatigue. People are worn out from raising concerns that fall on deaf ears. That, in itself, seems to be the strategy: don’t fix the problem, just wait until the outrage burns out.”

O’Flynn said he has yet to see the draft legislation but added he hopes it will include basic and enforceable conditions for family reunification applicants, including secure employment, appropriate housing, and a demonstrated ability not to rely on State support: “This should be the minimum expectation, not a controversial ask. Anyone coming here to reunite with family should be able to support themselves and those they bring.”

The proposed reforms will also see the existing International Protection Appeals Tribunal replaced by a new Tribunal for Asylum and Returns Appeals, as part of wider structural changes ahead of incoming EU rules in June.