€2.6 million in annual forestry premium payments for Cork forest owners

14 January 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Chair of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Deputy Aindrias Moynihan has today welcomed the payment of €2.648 million in annual forestry premium payments to forest owners in Cork, issued this week as part of the 2026 forestry premium scheme.

The annual, income tax–free payments have been made to forest owners who applied online and form an important source of ongoing support for the forestry sector.

Deputy Moynihan said:

“These annual premium payments are a vital support for forest owners. Alongside establishment grants, they help sustain forestry, support rural jobs, and encourage continued planting and long-term investment,”

Nationally, almost €23.5 million was paid out in the most recent bulk payment run, covering just over 6,500 forestry premium applications.

Deputy Moynihan added:

“With the highest payment rates ever available and a wide range of planting options, these payments provide important support for forestry owners. I would encourage anyone considering forestry to speak with a registered forester or a Teagasc forestry adviser.”

The grants available under the Afforestation Grant and Premium Scheme cover the cost of establishing the forest plantation and the payment of an annual forestry premium of up to €1,142 per hectare for periods of up to 20 years for farmers and 15 years for other applicants.

Forest owners who have not yet submitted their applications can still apply online through the Department of Agriculture’s Online Services portal at www.agfood.ie. Applications remain open year-round, with payments for 2026 forestry premiums processed on an ongoing basis and issued weekly.

Further information about supports for forestry are available on the Department’s website.