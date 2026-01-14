Statement by President of Ireland Catherine Connolly on the death of Seán Ó Sé

14 January 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

“It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the death of Seán Ó Sé, one of the most distinctive and cherished voices in Irish traditional song.

Seán’s singing, rooted in the Irish language, rich in storytelling, and carried with rare warmth, brought generations of listeners at home and abroad closer to the beauty and power of our musical heritage. From his work with Seán Ó Riada and Ceoltóirí Chualann to his performances on international stages, he contributed immeasurably to the revival and renewal of Irish traditional music.

A proud Cork man and a devoted educator, Seán gave generously to the life of his native city, teaching for many years and concluding his career as principal of St Mary’s on the Hill in Knocknaheeny, where he shaped young lives with the same generosity of spirit and quiet authority that characterised his artistry.

It was a privilege last week, on behalf of TradFest, to honour Seán’s immense contribution to Irish traditional and Irish-language song with a lifetime achievement award. That award reflects what so many have long known: that audiences have been captivated by his voice since the earliest days of his career; that the gift of the seanchaí was ever-present in his work; and that the music of this island, and the song tradition in particular, are richer because of him. His recording of “An Poc ar Buile” remains a landmark: an Irish-language hit that captured attention at a time when traditional music too often went unrecognised, and a song that still lifts spirits today.

May I offer my sincere condolences to Seán’s family, friends, and to all who loved, admired, and learned from his music.”