14 January 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

HSE South West hosting free walk‑in flu vaccination clinics for children in Cork

As families begin the New Year, the HSE South West is encouraging uptake of the children’s nasal flu vaccine (LAIV) by attending free walk‑in clinics in Kerry. The LAIV (Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine) nasal spray is a quick and painless vaccine administered into each nostril. It provides strong and effective protection for children aged 2–17 years, helping to reduce illness, prevent the spread of flu within households, and support families during the busy winter period.Dr. Rebecca Marshall, Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine, said: “Flu can be serious for children and those around them. These walk‑in clinics offer an accessible way to ensure children are protected and to help reduce the spread of flu in our communities.”