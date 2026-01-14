14 January 2026
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
HSE South West hosting free walk‑in flu vaccination clinics for children in Cork
As families begin the New Year, the HSE South West is encouraging uptake of the children’s nasal flu vaccine (LAIV) by attending free walk‑in clinics in Kerry. The LAIV (Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine) nasal spray is a quick and painless vaccine administered into each nostril. It provides strong and effective protection for children aged 2–17 years, helping to reduce illness, prevent the spread of flu within households, and support families during the busy winter period.Dr. Rebecca Marshall, Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine, said: “Flu can be serious for children and those around them. These walk‑in clinics offer an accessible way to ensure children are protected and to help reduce the spread of flu in our communities.”
Clinic Details
Wednesday January 14
1pm-5pm Carrigtwohill Primary Care CEntre (PCC), Co Cork (T45 FX06)
2.30pm-4.30pm Clonakilty PCC, Co Cork (P85 XE93)
Thursday January 15
1pm-5pm Blackrock Hall PCC, Cork (T12 YR2P)
3pm-4 pm Bantry Vaccination Centre, Newtown East, Bantry, Co. Cork ( P75 H304)
Friday January 16
1pm-5pm Ballincollig PCC, Cork (P31 XN96)
Monday January 19
1pm-5pm St. Mary’s Primary Care Centre, Gurranabraher, Cork (T23 V09X)
1pm-5pm Mallow Primary Care Centre, Mallow, Co Cork (P51 Y8EC)
3pm-4pm Room 10 Kinsale Primary Care Centre, New Road, Kinsale, Co Cork (P17 RY11)
Tuesday January 20
9am-1pm St Finbarr’s Hospital, Douglas Road, Cork (T12 HX60)