RISE Community Fund announces cash grants for National Schools in Co Cork to promote use of technology

17 January 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The RISE Community Fund has announced that it is inviting National Schools in Co Cork to apply for a new round of cash grants as part of a nationwide initiative to empower young people in rural communities through technology.

The not-for-profit fund is calling on primary schools across Cork to apply for funding to support plans to use broadband and technology to enhance learning experiences for children or to improve school infrastructure and operations.

Applications are open until 14 February 2026, with the simple application form available at www.riseglobalfoundation.com

Supported by National Broadband Ireland (NBI) and a group of corporate partners involved in the delivery of the Government’s National Broadband Plan including KPMG, Circet, TLI Group, Entegro and Obelisk, the RISE Community Fund plans to award cash grants to schools across all 26 counties throughout 2026, in line with the completion of the national broadband fibre rollout.

With an investment of €314m, 82,000 homes, farms, businesses and schools in Co Cork are included in NBI’s rollout of the Government’s National Broadband Plan. Over 53,800 of these premises are already able to place an order for high-speed fibre broadband, and take-up rates exceed 60% in areas of the country where the network has been live longest.

Established by NBI Chairman David McCourt, the RISE Community Fund has awarded over 160 cash grants since its launch, supporting rural schools, farms, small businesses, social enterprises and community groups that are using technology to scale the positive impact of their work. This new funding round represents a focused effort to ensure that children in Co Cork and rural communities nationwide can fully benefit from high-speed broadband connectivity as it becomes available.

Speaking about the announcement, David McCourt, Chairman of NBI and founder of the RISE Community Fund, said: “From the outset, RISE was created to complement the National Broadband Plan by helping communities make the most of high-speed connectivity. As we look ahead to completing the broadband rollout in 2026, we’re delighted to support National Schools in Co Cork, giving young people in rural communities the tools, skills and opportunities they need to thrive in a digital world.”

TJ Malone, Chief Executive Officer at National Broadband Ireland, added:

“The National Broadband Plan is being delivered on time and on budget, and as we move towards its completion in 2026, it’s important that we continue to give back to the communities the project serves. Through RISE, NBI and our partners are proud to support schools in Co Cork as they explore new ways to use technology to enhance education and improve school environments.”

The RISE Community Fund encourages National Schools in Co Cork to outline how grant funding could support digital learning initiatives, classroom technology, connectivity projects, or other creative uses of technology that benefit pupils, teachers and the wider school community.

Further details and the application form are available at www.riseglobalfoundation.com