Entries open for Texaco Children’s Art Competition 2026

18 January 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun. Last year 14 students from Co. Cork won top prizes in the Competition, which is now in its 72nd year and widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Friday, 27th February. Judging will take place in March with winners to be announced in April.

Details are available at www.texacochildrensart.com or at Texaco service stations throughout the county.